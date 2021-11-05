With the new dawn, there could be change in priority setting – Ryuta

ACTING President Mutale Nalumango has praised the “excellent, long-standing” relations that Zambia and Japan enjoy.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ambassador to Zambia Mizuuchi Ryuta is hopeful that the new dawn administration will bring about a change in the priority setting.

Ambassador Ryuta paid a courtesy call on Vice-President Nalumango at her office in Lusaka yesterday.

He assured the Zambian government that Japan remains committed to bilateral cooperation with Zambia in various aspects, starting from agriculture, education, health, water sanitation and human resource development.

“Please, be assured that this cooperation will continue,” Ambassador Ryuta told Vice-President Nalumango.

“With the change of government and the start of the new dawn administration, there could be a change in the priority setting.”

He added that Japan is “quite aware and we are asking JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) also to take into consideration that your priority setting might be changing.”

“Also we are required to respond to that changing circumstance. This is how I see the situation and this is how I wish to see our relation enhanced under the new dawn administration,” Ambassador Ryuta indicated.

Ambassador Ryuta, to illustrate the remarkable Zambia–Japan relations, talked about how the Zambian flag was hoisted in Tokyo on October 24, 1964 – the day the Tokyo Olympics were closing.

“Shortly after the flag was hoisted in Zambia, the Zambian flag was hoisted in Tokyo on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics. The Zambian team joined the Olympics under the flag of Northern Rhodesia [but] on closing day, it was Zambia,” explained Ambassador Ryuta. “This is how our two countries are related with each, and this I explained to His Excellency President [Hakainde] Hichilema. Then I noticed that President Hichilema himself was inaugurated on the day (August 24) of the opening of this year’s Tokyo Paralympic. So, Olympics are uniting Zambia and Japan.”

Vice-President Nalumango, on her part, pointed out that Japan’s projects were many in Zambia and that: “they come a long way back.”

She thanked the Japanese government for helping to upgrade selected Lusaka health centres into level one hospitals.

“Let me also appreciate the Japanese government’s assistance in the establishment of the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Zambia. The school has not only benefited Zambia, in terms of human capital development, but the entire southern African region.” Vice-President Nalumango said.

“We also appreciate the assistance, through JICA, in the fields of private sector development – agriculture, electricity, education.”

The Vice-President remembered how JICA was passionately active, years back, in Zambia’s education sector.

“[They were] constructing a number of schools. I was a teacher then. Japan also helps in human resource development – a number of people are trained in Japan in different fields, particularly of technical nature,” Vice-President Nalumango said. “It is our hope, Your Excellency, that Japan would extend more assistance in the agriculture sector and development assistance towards government’s priority areas such as health, education, agriculture, infrastructural development and value addition.”

She further noted that the courtesy call was: “a demonstration of Japan’s continued commitment to the excellent, long-standing relations with Zambia.”

“I recall that relations between Zambia and Japan have existed since Zambia’s independence [in 1964], which resulted in Japan opening its mission in Lusaka in January 1970,” Vice-President Nalumango said. “Under the new dawn administration, Zambia remains committed to strengthening the relations that exist between Zambia and Japan. We’ll continue to build on the past successes in our relationship, in order to for the two countries to rip greater mutual benefits.”

Zambia opened her Embassy in Tokyo in August 1975.

Vice-President Nalumango also told Ambassador Ryuta about the continued support being rendered to Zambia by the Japanese government, “in supplementing government’s efforts to accelerate economic growth and improving the living standards of the Zambian people.”

“I would like also to encourage the Japanese private sector to take advantage of the conducive investment climate prevailing in the country, by investing in the various sectors of the economy,” noted Vice-President Nalumango.