2022 budget gives hope, says ZFE

THE Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) says the 2022 national budget is a plan that gives hope to the Zambian people.

It adds that the budget must be supported so that it can be implemented to benefit the people.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, ZFE executive director Harrington Chibanda said the budget was “an inspiring, progressive and a pro-poor financial plan”.

“We have arrived at this conclusion as the budget has proposed measures that are aimed at lifting the living standards of the Zambian people,” he said. “It is a budget that has recognised the suffering of the Zambian people and aims at reducing the high levels of poverty and unemployment among the Zambian people as most of the measures proposed in the budget are aiming at economic growth and development that if actualised will lead to massive employment creation in the country.”

He said though minimal, ZFE welcomed the lifting of the tax-exempt threshold from the current K4,000 to K4,500.

Chibanda said the move would increase the disposable income at household level, especially for those in formal employment.

“ZFE believes that an increment in disposable income to those in formal employment will indirectly benefit those in the informal economy through increased spending on products and services offered by those in the informal economy,” Chibanda added. “The proposed reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 30 per cent for manufacturing companies in our view is a very good measure as it is not only a tax relief on industry but a measure that will enable companies to have capacity to pass on some of the savings to their employees in form of salary increments as well as capacity in expansion of business operations which may lead to employment opportunities being created by the anticipated growing companies.”

Chibanda said the proposed measure to have mineral loyalty tax as a deductible expense should not just be seen as a relief to benefit the mining companies but as a measure to attract investment in the sector.

He said other than being an incentive to attract investment in the mines, it was also a mechanism that would free some financial resources to employers.

“We have so far heard some statements suggesting that this measure will reduce the tax revenue to the state and will deny the people of Zambia their opportunity to maximise on tax benefits from the mining sector and that it is a measure that is only beneficial to the mine owners,” Chibanda said.

“Much as we are in agreement that the measure will reduce tax revenue to the state, we find this to be the right way of creating fairness in a tax regime as the current case of not treating it as a tax-deductible expense for corporate tax purpose presents an aspect of double taxation on the mining companies. It should be understood that recognising mineral royalty as a deductible expense does not in any way mean that the mining companies will stop paying mineral royalty tax as the budget has still proposed a sum of K12.8 billion to be raised from this kind of tax.”

He said it was the union’s view that the measure would not only benefit investors doing the actual mining but also everyone involved in the sector value chain.

He cited mining contractors, transporters and those providing cleaning services to the mines as some of the beneficiaries.

And Chibanda said the projected increase in copper production from the current 800,000 to the proposed three million metric tonnes per annum could be achieved.

“We hope that as the minister has stated that Zambians will not be by-standers in the expected boom a number of Zambians will rise to take up this challenge and participate in doing business in this sector,” said Chibanda. “ZFE therefore, wishes to call on the financial institutions to respond favourably to the call made by the minister to consider financing the soon to be formed cooperatives for the youth and women so that over a period of time the country can record a reduction in the high levels of unemployment for the Zambian youth and women.”