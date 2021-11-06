Auditor General stresses need for transparency, accountability

AUDITOR General Dick Chellah Sichembe says without effective checks and balances and consequences for wrongdoing, Zambia will never have resources to develop.

He also says lack of accountability and transparency negatively affects national development and ultimately the standard of living of the citizens.

The Office of the Auditor General draws its mandate from Article 250 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment Act) No. 2 of 2016; the public audit Act No. 13 of 1994 and the public finance management Act No. 1 of 2018.

Yesterday, Dr Sichembe opened a two-day media sensitisation workshop At Chaminuka Lodge in Chongwe district.

The media sensitisation workshop is dubbed “understanding the work of the Auditor General and the aim of this workshop is to build the capacity of the media personnel to report accurately and factually on issues of national importance, with regard to prudent management of public resources in the country”.

The event drew journalists from more than 10 media institutions.

Dr Sichembe indicated that his office has been given the mandate to provide an oversight role over the management of the public resources.

He said the Auditor General’s office provides checks and balances on how public resources were utilised by those given the responsibility to do so.

“In this regard, the office provides assurance to the citizens of Zambia on whether their resources are being utilised for the intended purpose and are being utilised economically, efficiently and effectively,” Dr Sichembe said. “Without effective checks and balances and consequences for wrongdoing, the country will never have resources to develop.”

He indicated that journalists’ role is extremely important in setting the agenda of the issues to be discussed by the public, through the media.

“This can only be achieved if the media understands the audit queries that are raised and their implications on service delivery, national development and poverty reduction,” he said.

Dr Sichembe said President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement that good governance was necessary to achieving national goals for sustainable development could be achieved only when there was transparency and accountability.

“The President emphasised on the need to cut all wastage especially in the procurement of goods, services and works by ensuring that the goods, services and works are procured at the right price, with the right quality and delivered at the right time,” he said. “This cannot be achieved without transparency and accountability.”

In this regard, the Report of the Auditor General on the Accounts of the Republic for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2020 and the Report of the Auditor General on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and Statutory Institutions for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2019 which were issued on September 30, 2021 are currently being deliberated on at Parliament.

He added that following the issuance of the reports of the Auditor General on the accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and the report of the Auditor General on the accounts of parastatal bodies and statutory institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, which were issued on September 30 this year, the public have been made aware of the audit findings.

Dr Sichembe said that should not be an end in itself but the beginning of serious calls to bring to account those who were cited in the report.

“This task cannot be achieved without you (journalists) partnering with us to highlight the issues we raise. I therefore, encourage you to take keen interest in the various reports that we issue which will be explained to you in due course,” he noted. “The collaboration between yourselves and the Office will yield the desired results as both of us work to serve the people of Zambia. This promotes transparency and accountability in the management of public resources thereby facilitating development and making a difference in the lives of citizens.”

Dr Sichembe added that there were many revelations coming out of the latest reports which require further probing and analysis by the media.

“The parliamentary committee sessions provide you with an opportunity to get more details on the queries that my office raises as controlling officers are given an opportunity to respond to the findings as cited in the reports,” said Dr Sichembe. “Transparency and accountability is at the core of good corporate governance. Lack of accountability and transparency negatively affects national development and ultimately the standard of living of the citizens.”