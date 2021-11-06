Chanda called us criminals and rubbish – ACC officer

THE entire seven hours I was at the Anti-Corruption Commission I was not asked a single question about corruption, said Amos Chanda before he pleaded not guilty to charges of using insulting language and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Chanda, who is former president Edgar Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations, is jointly charged with his wife Mable Nakaundi and sister-in-law Ruth Nakaundi.

The trio denied the charges before chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha.

It is alleged in the first count that Chanda on October 27, 2021 used insulting language against officers of the Anti-Corruption Commission Friday Tembo, William Chilufya and Christopher Siwakwi during the execution of duty by calling them “idiots” and labelling them as criminals, a conduct which could have provoked the officers and caused them to break peace or commit an offence.

In the second count Mable Nakaundi is on the same date alleged to have used insulting language on ACC investigation officers Mbonyiwe Ndalameta, Lomtuzi Bili, Neeta Kefukisa, Swithern Lusaka, Christopher Siwakwi, Friday Tembo, William Chilufya and Chansa Clement during their execution of duty by saying “…kuti namidonsa ama***e imwe ba***a, ch***a chawiso bakolwe” which meant that (I can pull your labia, your…, you monkeys) a conduct which could have provoked the law enforcement officers and caused them to break peace or commit an offence.

Allegations in the third count are that Chanda, his wife Mable and sister in law Ruth, on October 27, 2021 whilst acting together obstructed and delayed ACC senior investigations officer Friday Tembo and others during the lawful exercise of their duty and prevented them from searching house number 67 on Elm road in Lusaka’s Woodlands area by claiming that the keys to all the bedrooms in the house were with another person who had travelled out of town when in fact not.

William Chilufya, an investigations officer at ACC, told the court that himself and other officers led by Tembo were tasked to search Chanda’s properties in different residential areas of Lusaka.

He said the team had a search warrant which was issued by the Magistrate’s Court and was signed by a magistrate.

Chilufya said himself and others went to Njolwe farm belonging to Chanda and when they reached at the said farm Chanda was not at the premises and only his farm manger was present.

He said they served the search warrant on the farm manager and the officers explained the purpose for their visit to which the farm manger signed the search warrant.

“The farm manager requested that he contacts Mr Chanda and the request was granted by our supervisor. The farm manager put the phone on loud speaker and Mr Chanda requested to speak to one of the officers and as he spoke to Mr Tembo I heard him questioning the legality of the search and Chanda told Tembo not to be stupid,” Chilufya said. “He was challenging that the search was illegal and after Mr Tembo explained to him about the legality of the search, many words were uttered. The phone conversation ended and the search was conducted smoothly in the presence of Mr Chanda’s farm manager who was not against the operation apart from him asking for a phone number for any of the officers and I was instructed to give him my phone number.”

Chilufya said the officers went to Chanda’s property in State Lodge area and on their way to the said property called him and owing to the earlier squabbles he decided to record the phone conversation.

The investigation officer said Chanda inquired about the search but he refused to disclose why the ACC was searching his properties to avoid jeopardising investigations and he hanged up on him.

He said he was assigned to secure Chanda’s home in Woodlands and when his colleagues later joined him, Chanda in the presence of his lawyer Lusenga Mulongoti proposed that he conducts a body search on the ACC officers before they could enter his house whilst questioning the legality of the search.

“He said we are criminals, foolish, rubbish and that the said inquiry was a mere witch hunt. This went on the entire period of the search. I felt so offended and so were my colleagues and we encouraged each other not to take action against him to avoid being swayed against the entire goal for the search,” said Chilufya. “Whilst the search was ongoing, we were divided in different groups and a lady (Ruth) came with a man to challenge the legality of the search and forced herself in the premises. We told her that she could not enter and she uttered the words idiots to myself and Lusaka. She uttered the word “B***la” and forced her way in. I was very upset and I actually wanted to follow her and confine her but there was restraint by my colleagues.”

Chilufya said he attempted to search the bedrooms but the accused told him that the keys to the bedrooms were with somebody else on the Copperbelt to which himself and others were forced to break the doors.

“Ruth tried to stop Siwakwi from searching one of the bags claiming that the contents of the said bag was a first aid kit belonging to her father. She wanted to grab the bag from Siwakwi. Mable hurled insults saying ‘Bakolwe (monkeys), you grade twelves, you are poorly paid and if it’s employment you want I can employ you’. When the search was completed a document called a contemporaneous, a record of search, was given to Mr Chanda.”

In cross examination, Chilufya confirmed that himself and other officers followed procedure before searching Chanda’s property.

Earlier in an interview, Chanda said he would not allow anyone to tramp on his rights in relation to freedom of speech.

He dispelled reports in the media that the ACC grabbed a K95,000 from him.

“There’s no limit to which those who are prosecuting me cannot go. They can even attempt to infringe on freedom of expression, freedom so fundamental that even the removal of a comma from a writing that guarantees it requires a referendum to attempt to put gauging orders on me are being made. That is not going to be acceptable,” Chanda said. “Consequent upon the statement by the ACC on the proceedings I have read in the newspapers the misrepresentations that K95,000 was seized from me. There was no K95,000 that was seized from me. There was K95,000 seized from the premises of my tenant.”

Chanda, who was being interrogated by the Commission on November 2, 2021 bragged that he was not quizzed in relation to graft.

He further accused ACC officers of abducting his sister-in-law who was not linked to his suspected crimes.

“The entire seven hours that I was at ACC, I was not questioned on a single question on corruption. Absolutely nothing. And I must put it on record that the team of the ACC that I met yesterday (Tuesday) was exemplary, extremely professional. It is wrong for the newspapers and other media organisations to report that the officers I met yesterday questioned me about corruption. They did not. Not a single question on corruption was put to me. They were questions as to whether I encountered ACC officers at my premises. My response to that was no response,” Chanda said. “On Monday night my sister-in-law, not the one who was arrested, my sister-in-law Brenda Nakaundi whose house was searched in absentia was abducted for five hours and kept against her will by the ACC. The person who went and secured her freedom is a lawyer. My sister-in-law was detained for five hours against her will. She’s not part of the investigations or whatsoever. She was not there when a search was being done but unfortunately that abduction came when she went to open the gate to see what was actually going on. She was abducted by people who we later discovered as ACC officers. They drove her to Kabwata Police Station. When our lawyers went to Kabwata Police Station we were told that she was not there and at 21:00 hours she was discovered at ACC offices because we frantically moved to locate where she was. Because her phones are linked to our phones’ apple icloud system, we could track where she was going. The ACC officers who took her later answered the phone and said they were taking her to the ACC. That abduction is unlawful as well because the fact that my sister-in-law is my neighbour does not make her an accomplice to any crimes if at all there is against me.”