Culture Watch: Achieving gender equality through place names Part 1

[By Chanda Penda]

“When the city’s streets project a masculinised memory, people get an impression that women did not participate in the war but only men did” – Zvinashe Mamvura.

Setting the scene

Despite Zambia, like many other nations, being described in gendered terms as ‘’Motherland’’, in reality the names of public places such as streets, neighbourhoods, townships, properties and others reflect a ‘’Fatherland’’. In addition, the names still project a colonial heritage, overshadowing local heritage. Nearly 45 per cent of neighbourhoods in Lusaka bear English names, and slightly more than a quarter of these place names come from names of Europeans who settled on the respective lands in the colonial period.

Moreover, as in other sub-Saharan African cities, ambiguity or non-existence of formal naming systems directly impacts on the ability of residents to benefit from basic services such as postal and related courier services, access to certain banking services, and access to technology such as GPS, mobile telecommunications; others are ambulance response and other location-based services and business opportunities that require exact identification of address, property or location. A study in selected African cities revealed that some residents attached having a unique address to higher social status. The United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names (UNGEGN) identified the absence of street naming in some sub-Saharan African cities as a contributing factor to the lack of personal identity.

Notwithstanding a United Nations report citing that girls and women constitute 50 percent of the world’s population, less than ten percent of public places around the world are named after women, with some cities scoring as low as two percent. Fortunately, the UN formed the Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs (to which Zambia is a signatory), to achieve the Agenda 2030. UNGEGN observed that geographical names are key to the achievement of all 17 SDGs, as the names facilitate the effective and efficient delivery of goods and services. SDG 5 aims at gender equality. In fact, gender equality has been recognised as a human right and a tool for promoting world peace.

Gender equality in the naming of public places in Zambia is highly likely to be achieved by creation of a gender balanced Place Names Board and development of standard guidelines to inform such decision making in augmenting efforts directed toward nation branding.

The question of gender equality in naming public places has seemed to lag behind. However, since the late 1990s, it has increasingly become a prominent topic of discussion. Throughout the world, public places named after women account for an extremely low percentage. A study (with inconsistencies in software used) done in seven metropolitan cities in Asia, Europe and the United States revealed that on average 27.5 per cent of the streets named after people bore women’s names. However, more accurate studies by Viennese and Belgian experts have revealed even a lower percentage, bringing the European average to under 10 per cent and as low as two per cent in some cities, streets bearing women’s names. No specific studies have been done in Zambia in this respect. However, unofficial surveys suggest that percentages of streets named after women are not higher than averages elsewhere around the world.

The low percentage of women’s names represented in streets and other public places has been acknowledged by governments around the world as a problem. As a result, many local governments have committed to renaming streets or coming up with policies requiring naming new streets almost entirely after women. Several cities, including Paris, Vienna, Brussels, Johannesburg, among others, have commenced the exercise of renaming streets after female icons.

The lack of names for many public places in Zambia presents an opportunity in disguise – the ability to achieve gender balance sooner than many developed countries. As we discussed this topic with an expert in Vienna, Austria, he rhetorically/satirically stated that that city would achieve gender balance in place naming in the next two hundred years. Though the city did not have such a specific plan, they were making efforts to promote naming public places after female icons.

However, some rightist politicians discard such campaigns to rename places after women as simply leftist philosophies. Even so, I think that gender equality is much bigger than rightist-leftist ideologies.

The patrimonial mind-set of the societies of yesteryears has crept into today’s public space. As Alexander Kimenyi states about Kinyarwanda and Kirundi names, names are frozen elements of our history. Without deliberate effort to reconstruct public memory and local history through place names, the gendered picture we present has potential to engrave the grim image lacking female models on the subconscious of the girl child. We the people of Zambia, local authorities and our esteemed government should, therefore, consider the eminence of this discussion and urgently put it into action by achieving gender equality in the naming and/or renaming of public places.

My specific research interest is in Zambian names and their cultural significance. In 2011, I founded the ongoing longitudinal research, Encyclopedia of African Names – a collection of local names, their meanings and cultural significance. However, my exposure to the cultural fraternity is holistic – ranging from tourism management, museums management, monuments, cultural policy, ceremonies, arts, crafts, archiving/documentation, and publishing; built heritage, UNESCO World Heritage and Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), among others.

The author is lecturer in Intangible Cultural Heritage at the University of Zambia, Department of Historical and Archaeological Studies. He's also a member of the International Council of Onomastic Sciences and the American Name Society.