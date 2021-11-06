If well implemented, 2022 budget can be a game changer – NGOCC

THE 2022 budget if well implemented does have potential to be a game changer in the development trajectory of the country, says NGOCC.

The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has welcomed the new dawn’s government’s ambitious K173 billion national budget announced by finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane whose theme is, “Growth, Jobs and Taking Development Closer to the People.”

“The 2022 budget if well implemented does have potential to be without doubt a game changer in the development trajectory of the country as it aspires to take resources closer to the people. The proposed budget is likely to address the long existing inequalities in the urban and rural areas by providing opportunities for both women and men to benefit from the various development processes,” executive director Engwase Mwale said.

Mwale noted the government’s proposal to employ 30,000 teachers and 11,200 health workers.

She said the most vulnerable in society, the women and children, depend on the government’s service provision in the key sectors of education and health.

Mwale said the employment of these key staff would contribute to improved service provision through narrowing the pupil-teacher, and the doctor-patient ratios.

“While we welcome the bold move to employ more workers, we cannot help but observe the health budget reduction (eight per cent from 8.1 per cent) during a pandemic. It was our hope that government would have considered a much higher allocation to the health sector given the anticipated COVID-19 fourth wave, include comprehensive response mechanisms to other health issues like cervical and breast cancer,” she said. “On the other hand, even as we appreciate the employment of staff in the education sector, we also call for gender balance in the recruitment, especially paying attention to incentivising female teachers in rural areas. This is recognising their contribution as role models to the young women and girls in those far-flung areas in the fight against child marriage and promotion of reproductive health rights and services.”

Mwale said NGOCC was elated with the proposed expansion of the Keeping Girls in School Programme in the 2022 national budget.

She said the measure would help in retaining girl learners in school and ultimately contribute to breaking the cycle of poverty in the girls’ families once they attain relevant education qualifications for them to become productive citizens.

“However, we also note the lack of clarity on how the budget will respond to girls’ critical issues such as calls to end period poverty,” she said.

Mwale further noted the proposed increased allocation from K1.1 billion in pension funds to K2.1 billion.

She said the measure would reduce the vulnerability of retirees and improve the well-being of women and children at household level.

“As the women’s movement, we look forward to the planned establishment of agricultural estates in the farming blocks. The farming estate will improve agriculture production and help in creating employment opportunities among women and the youths,” she said. “We however, observe with concern that the diversification of agriculture is only receiving an incentive of 10 per cent on maize, which is male dominated to the exclusion of other crops.”

Mwale said NGOCC was deeply concerned with the high external debt of US $14.71 billion.

She said the external debt if not well managed had the potential to hamper implementation of the well-intended budget.

“While the Minister of Finance outlined some measures on how government will dismantle the debt, there is need to ensure that the debt is well managed within a broad based and consultative economic recovery architecture,” she said.

On good governance, Mwale noted the government’s desire to promote the rule of law and the general deepening of democratic tenets.

She hoped the government would also undertake legal reforms to guarantee the rule of law and constitutionalism.

“We are however concerned that the budget does not make provision for the operationalisation of the Gender Equity and Equality Commission, and the attendant costs for the restructuring and operationalisation of the Gender Division under the office of the President,” she said. “Further, we are concerned that the budget does not make provision for the full operationalisation of the anti-gender based violence Act. Addressing sexual and gender-based violence is a critical aspect in advancing women’s and girls’ rights and their participation in the development process.”

Mwale also noted the government’s proposed increase in Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to K25.7 million from K1.6 million, a move that demonstrates the desire for the administration to take development closer to the people.

Mwale proposed that before disbursement of the funds, there was need to streamline, not only the composition of CDF committees, but also disbursement modalities and capacities of local authorities in public finance management.

She said this would ensure local investment opportunities and development programmes were implemented in a more holistic and inclusive manner and achieve the intentions of the government.

Mwale said NGOCC would continue to undertake budget tracking to ensure public resources were prudently utilised and managed.

“The women’s movement will in due course issue a comprehensive analysis of the 2022 national budget from a gender perspective,” said Mwale.