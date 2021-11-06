‘Majority young people are lazy’

PAUL Sensele says majority young people in the country are lazy and only spend much of their time on social media saying “Bally will fix it” for them instead of working hard for themselves.
“Our young people are too lazy. They can’t do anything productive apart from spending much of their time on social media saying Bally [President Hakainde Hichilema] will fix it. Yes, Bally will fix it and Michael Sata said more money in the pockets. But fixing it is not about getting a spanner and tune your head but you doing something for yourself,” he says.
Sensele says youths must know that no one will help them if they don’t embrace hard work.
“President Hakainde Hichilema they want to fix everything for them while them just sit, sacrificed a lot to be who he is today, and young people are not learning anything from him. Some few youths that had an opportunity to make money even forgot about their poor parents and rushed for beer and buying vehicles,” notes Sensele. “Most of our youths who are now cadres are lazy. Nothing will come on silver platter unless we learn how to work hard. At least I have respect for vendors. They are entrepreneurs who study the season like this time we are heading towards the rainy season, they will buy gumboots to sell. I think they don’t harass people. They are different from cadres who would want early in the morning somebody buys them nshima, beer and give them money for doing nothing. And these cadres don’t consider doing any business apart from harassing people in public places. We know it’s very expensive to take these people for tertiary education but the cheapest is ZNS because they will be taught how to behave in society. Otherwise, we are lying to ourselves that every President who comes into power will employ all Zambians.”
Paul is right.
It is said in all toil there is profit but mere talk tends only to poverty. No amount of handouts will lift our youths and our citizens in general out of poverty, squalor and destitution.
Ernest Smartt observed that, “Many people go about their lives cycling through the routines of society. After experiencing the mundane routines of everyday life, some may succumb to lethargy and apathy without realising it. These people often ask themselves, why is it that their lives and the world around them do not seem to make any positive progression even after reaching adulthood. One answer is laziness. This personality trait can easily grow and become a negative impact if not kept in check. Its adverse effects, such as low moral integrity, mental stagnation, and intellectual degradation, on a person and the world around them…”
If anything, poverty is the result of the continuous sin of laziness. This ever-growing dependency on government handouts must be checked. Yes, deliberate policies should be promulgated aimed at lifting majority of our citizens from the lowest bracket of life to decency – to restore their dignity. But those who refuse to labour must be admonished. It is said those who don’t work, must not eat. The country requires an orientation. Good life cannot be a product of handouts. Laziness in our country has for three decades now been promoted by our politicians. Politicians use our youths as armies for mobilisation or settling political scores. And due to unemployment and lack of education, young people have found an easy way out for survival – being party thugs. They have been subsisting on free beers, nshima or whatever their parties especially the ruling one would dish out either directly or through extortion in bus stations and markets.
But our youths must now embrace hard work. They must embrace the essence of earning an income honestly. Laziness is sinful and living on alms is not sustainable.
In Proverbs 15:19 we are told, “The path of lazy people is like a thorny hedge, but the road of decent people is an [open] highway.
Further, Proverbs 6:6-9 says, “You, lazy people, you should watch what the ants do and learn from them. Ants have no ruler, no boss, and no leader. But in the summer, ants gather all of their food and save it. So, when winter comes, there is plenty to eat. You, lazy people, how long are you going to lie there? When will you get up?”
And Thomas Brooks warns that, “By doing nothing men learn to do evil things. It is easy slipping out of an idle life into an evil and wicked life. Yes, an idle life is of itself evil, for man was made to be active, not to be idle. Idleness is a mother-sin, a breeding-sin; it is the devil’s cushion – on which he sits; and the devil’s anvil – on which he frames very great and very many sins.’’
In the Bible, the Apostle Paul rebuked certain members of the church at Thessalonica for their laziness, yet they were seeking to eat. This is a rebuke that he had carried on to many other churches for a long time. He therefore reminded them in 2 Thessalonians 3:10 that, “For even when we were with you, we gave you this rule: ‘The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat’.”
It is clear that even in the Bible laziness is forbidden. This is because God the creator is a hard working being who also desires that His creatures embrace His character. We should not seek the best while we do nothing. We need to invest our sweat to reap fulfilment.
PAUL Sensele says majority young people in the country are lazy and only spend much of their time on social media saying “Bally will fix it” for them instead of working hard for themselves.
“Our young people are too lazy. They can’t do anything productive apart from spending much of their time on social media saying Bally [President Hakainde Hichilema] will fix it. Yes, Bally will fix it and Michael Sata said more money in the pockets. But fixing it is not about getting a spanner and tune your head but you doing something for yourself,” he says.
Sensele says youths must know that no one will help them if they don’t embrace hard work.
“President Hakainde Hichilema they want to fix everything for them while them just sit, sacrificed a lot to be who he is today, and young people are not learning anything from him. Some few youths that had an opportunity to make money even forgot about their poor parents and rushed for beer and buying vehicles,” notes Sensele. “Most of our youths who are now cadres are lazy. Nothing will come on silver platter unless we learn how to work hard. At least I have respect for vendors. They are entrepreneurs who study the season like this time we are heading towards the rainy season, they will buy gumboots to sell. I think they don’t harass people. They are different from cadres who would want early in the morning somebody buys them nshima, beer and give them money for doing nothing. And these cadres don’t consider doing any business apart from harassing people in public places. We know it’s very expensive to take these people for tertiary education but the cheapest is ZNS because they will be taught how to behave in society. Otherwise, we are lying to ourselves that every President who comes into power will employ all Zambians.”
Paul is right.
It is said in all toil there is profit but mere talk tends only to poverty. No amount of handouts will lift our youths and our citizens in general out of poverty, squalor and destitution.
Ernest Smartt observed that, “Many people go about their lives cycling through the routines of society. After experiencing the mundane routines of everyday life, some may succumb to lethargy and apathy without realising it. These people often ask themselves, why is it that their lives and the world around them do not seem to make any positive progression even after reaching adulthood. One answer is laziness. This personality trait can easily grow and become a negative impact if not kept in check. Its adverse effects, such as low moral integrity, mental stagnation, and intellectual degradation, on a person and the world around them…”
If anything, poverty is the result of the continuous sin of laziness. This ever-growing dependency on government handouts must be checked. Yes, deliberate policies should be promulgated aimed at lifting majority of our citizens from the lowest bracket of life to decency – to restore their dignity. But those who refuse to labour must be admonished. It is said those who don’t work, must not eat. The country requires an orientation. Good life cannot be a product of handouts. Laziness in our country has for three decades now been promoted by our politicians. Politicians use our youths as armies for mobilisation or settling political scores. And due to unemployment and lack of education, young people have found an easy way out for survival – being party thugs. They have been subsisting on free beers, nshima or whatever their parties especially the ruling one would dish out either directly or through extortion in bus stations and markets.
But our youths must now embrace hard work. They must embrace the essence of earning an income honestly. Laziness is sinful and living on alms is not sustainable.
In Proverbs 15:19 we are told, “The path of lazy people is like a thorny hedge, but the road of decent people is an [open] highway.
Further, Proverbs 6:6-9 says, “You, lazy people, you should watch what the ants do and learn from them. Ants have no ruler, no boss, and no leader. But in the summer, ants gather all of their food and save it. So, when winter comes, there is plenty to eat. You, lazy people, how long are you going to lie there? When will you get up?”
And Thomas Brooks warns that, “By doing nothing men learn to do evil things. It is easy slipping out of an idle life into an evil and wicked life. Yes, an idle life is of itself evil, for man was made to be active, not to be idle. Idleness is a mother-sin, a breeding-sin; it is the devil’s cushion – on which he sits; and the devil’s anvil – on which he frames very great and very many sins.’’
In the Bible, the Apostle Paul rebuked certain members of the church at Thessalonica for their laziness, yet they were seeking to eat. This is a rebuke that he had carried on to many other churches for a long time. He therefore reminded them in 2 Thessalonians 3:10 that, “For even when we were with you, we gave you this rule: ‘The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat’.”
It is clear that even in the Bible laziness is forbidden. This is because God the creator is a hard working being who also desires that His creatures embrace His character. We should not seek the best while we do nothing. We need to invest our sweat to reap fulfilment.