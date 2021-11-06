No amount of apology will absolve PF from guilt

[By Alfred Chioza]

Recovery of stollen monies can’t be left to government alone.

It’s common sense and indisputable that PF leaders stole over 50 per cent or more of Zambia’s wealth during their 10-year reign. This is demonstrable. Take one of the fire tenders, for example, whose factory price is said to be at US $200,000. But they were offered and sold to the Zambian government at a whopping $1,000,000. Yes, $1 million. Look at the difference! $800,000, multiply this by K17 current exchange rate which comes to K13,600,000. This is what the known criminals/thieves made on each of the 42 fire tenders. Compute the total money stollen on this single deal: it comes to K571,200,000 – over half a billion kwacha was pocketed by the thieves who live in our midst posing as respected citizens. There have been other many mega deals: Lusaka Ndola/Kitwe dual carriage way, toll gates etc. Imagine what half a billion kwacha would do in terms of provision of social amenities to the Zambian people! One loudly wonders, were all the people who constituted the tender board thieves? There would have been medicines in hospitals and boreholes in the remotest rural areas if the treasury was fire fenced. The students would have had bursaries too. Such amenities were deprived of the Zambians by the heartless thieves camouflaging as businessmen and honourable PF leaders.

There was no procurement without inflating invoices. Worse still, single sourcing was another rampant way to steal big. Advance payments without delivery of goods and services, single source preferred suppliers without competing bids -these were paid upfront. In some cases, there was no delivery of goods/services. The PF regime was worse than the famed Animal Farm. They played with our money and played us! Imagine the whole government buying a fleet of Landcruisers from a Kabwata car wash! You can as well guess what the intention was. They indiscriminately cut Mukula tree logs and exported to China for a lot of hard currency which was brought back here in carton boxes like ordinary cargo in order to dodge Financial Intelligence Centre surveillance. Some monies were deposited in the offshore accounts.

In order to launder the stollen money locally, these thieves started buying property in their names and in their proxies’. They could buy a building for say $1 million, raze it to the ground and build an ultra-modern mansion. This means that one paid $1 million merely for a plot. Unless this money is proceeds of crime, no one can play with hard-earned money in this way; unless he/she is cleansing the money. Look at the sudden mushrooming of shopping malls, gas stations and office blocks, flats, pieces of land, etc. Doesn’t this tell the tale?

Zambians should take interest in the recovery of all these wealth/assets which rightfully belong to them. We are duty-bound to expose these scoundrels. These thieves live in our midst and we know their activities and history. We know how they have suddenly become filthy rich. We know the properties they own. We know the fancy cars, airplanes, luxury boats, hotels, casinos, gold bars from Kasenseli, Mwinilunga in North-Western Province they have suddenly acquired. This money should have gone into developing Zambia and uplifting the quality of Zambians’ lives. Alas, it went into PF leaders’ pockets. Let’s report these culprits to the Drug Enforcement Commission and other investigative wings. There’s absolutely no any other option. Whistleblowers, it’s your patriotic duty to alert authorities – together we can recover most of the stollen assets. It’s doable! All it requires is patriotism, concerted efforts and political will and speed.

To the criminals-cum ex-leaders, please have conscience and human decency by entering into voluntary arrangements with authorities and surrender such assets. Thereafter, seek reprieve. You have hurt Zambians so much and ruined the lives of so many people. This is not too much to ask. Giving vague and worthless apologies isn’t enough. Be bold and specific; propose how to own up. Zambians are very forgiving and will embrace and accept you back in society. Mind you, these assets were acquired from the monies PF recklessly borrowed from mainly China and other foreign and local financial institutions. The government of Zambia is stuck and unable to pay back. Look at it this way, government is struggling to repay 100 per cent of the $13 billion plus, which money government only utilised 50 per cent as the other half was stollen. It’s the other half the new dawn government is grappling to recover from the crooked PF leadership and their minions. The economy has stalled and the resultant effects are, to say the least, an indictment on the 10-year PF rule. No amount of apology other than surrendering the stollen wealth will absorb them from guilt.