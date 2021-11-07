HH, MOVE TO STATE HOUSE…appoint PSs – Mpombo

FORMER defence minister George Mpombo says it is an unacceptable colossal leadership failure on the part of President Hakainde Hichilema to allow ministries to operate on autopilot three months after being voted into office.

Mpombo, who once served as Kafulafuta MMD member of parliament, said Zambians are moving from the promise of hope to the agony of nightmare under the UPND leadership.

He has also described UPND-Alliance member Josephs Akafumba as a “purveyor-general of crude voodoo politics, specialising in unleashing blistering alumny and oblique against Edgar Lungu.”

In a statement to The Mast, Mpombo said Akafumba instead of waffling all over the show should expend his energies on advising President Hichilema to immediately appoint permanent secretaries who are the controlling officers of ministries.

“It is an unacceptable colossal leadership failure to allow ministries to operate on autopilot three months after being voted into office,” he said. “In Nigeria President [Muhammadu] Buhari appointed permanent secretaries immediately after his election. He took three months to appoint ministers because ministers are political heads.”

Mpombo added that President Hichilema’s failure to appoint permanent secretaries is inflicting devastating collateral damage to the economy.

“Skyrocketing profligacy has become the order of the day,” he noted.

Mpombo said the UPND-Alliance must further prevail upon President Hichilema to move into State House as the gazetted seat of government.

“If Sir Evelyn Hone, KK, FTJ (Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba), Michael Sata, RB (Rupiah Banda) and ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu) all moved to State House upon inauguration, how about a supposedly humble servant of the people?” he asked. “This development is eviscerating the substance of government.

Outside the people are moving from the promise of hope to the agony of nightmare. The government must spare Zambians the insult and agony of being addressed and lectured by their alliance officials who have no competence and legitimacy to discuss government matters. Let Hon [Chushi] Kasanda [the Minister of Information and Media] and [UPND spokesperson Cornelius] Mweetwa handle the important task of engaging Zambians. Take leaf from how the Tonse Alliance (in Malawi) are handling.”

Recently, Akafumba, in accepting former president Lungu’s apology to the nation, said: “I may personally be at ease since he has apologised as per my demand, but I think Zambians have their own way of how they interpret his apology. But what I want to tell my brother Edgar Lungu is that now is the time to own up and reveal what you are really worth and what assets you have locally and outside the country. Zambians need to know because when you took over from Sata you were only worth K2.1

million which went up to K22 million in a year. He served for seven years so I assume that every year he was rising by K19 million, multiply that by six years. It is shocking.”

In his reaction, Mpombo said Akafumba’s first ‘asphyxiation mischief was to challenge the former president to declare his assets and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to reveal assets and financial standings of all presidential candidates in the August 12 elections.

“UPND-Alliance member Mr Akafumba has turned himself a purveyor-general of crude voodoo politics, specialising in unleashing blistering politics of calumny and oblique against former president Edgar Lungu,” said Mpombo. “Mr Akafumba instead of waffling all over the show should expend his energies on advising President HH to immediately appoint permanent t secretaries who are the controlling officers of ministries.”