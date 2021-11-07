Mapatizya residents living between life and death

[By Edwin Mbulo in Mapatizya]

SEVERAL women and men of all ages are living on the thin edge of life and death in Simalundu and Nachilobe areas of Mapatizya by mining tin, tungsten and tantalite (tantalum) in an indescribable manner – all for a K70 per kilogramme of the precious metals.

After about an hour’s horrendous walk from Simalundu Primary School to the Nachilobe Tungsten Mining area, I was greeted with a sight only best describable as a missing scene from the: “Blood Diamond.” Tungsten has the highest hardness and strength of all minerals and is used in the manufacturing of bulb elements. It has a high resistance property due to which it opposes flow of current too much, resulting in making the bulb hotter and brighter; thus, it’s usage as bulb filament.

Filaments of the electric bulb glow at about 25,000 oC while tungsten has a melting point of about 3,000 oC.

Although scientists think that tungsten seems much less toxic than lead or mercury, they do not know its exact health and environmental effect. Whether or not tungsten can cause chronic health effects in humans, and its mechanism of action, awaits further research.

In Nachilobe, I personally held back my tearful emotions as I gazed at the men, children, young girls and women go about their mining processes. As I looked at the ridge where two men were busy chiseling out huge chunks of rock at the edge of a cliff whose fall to the bottom was about 25 to 30 meters, I remembered the fear I once experienced when I took to jumping off-the over 90-meter Victoria Falls bridge at the Bungee jump expedition.

However, apart from the death-trap situation the miners have to go through blistering heat, worse now an investor who first tested the minerals at the site Pablo Durantez De Inezabal has withdrawn from purchasing them because of being threatened with deportation by unknown government officials.

But a community leader Omega Siamwela and Childron Mweemba who is UPND constituency youth chairperson for Mapatizya, both assured the miners of Pablo’s protection.

“I grew up here, this is a place I used to tender cattle from. Part of my education comes out of stones because I grew up in Mapatizya mining area in Mbwiko area. As a result, I know the benefit of these stones. If we don’t take care of this mining business the impact is very devastating,” said Siamwela.

He said in Mbwiko the precious minerals have all been depleted without benefiting the local villagers.

Siamwela urged the headmen to be united and also help foster unity of purpose. He said the villagers were now suffering because there were no buyers of

their precious stones they mine at great risk due to divisions and threats to Pablo who has greatly assisted the miners in various aspects.

“These stones are not like maize which can be cooked even if you don’t have buyers and eat…let us protect our buyers. I further urge politicians to talk as leaders who are bent on uniting people. As a people here we are summoning every buyer. I will particularly point to one single buyer, don’t blame me because I represent my community because it impacts our social and economic wellbeing. It is not a laughing matter,” he said. “We are now suffering, Mr Pablo, we will stand for you. Can you (Nachilobe villagers) stand for him. He is being threatened that he will be deported from Zambia. Who has been offended by Pablo, what crime has he committed? Anyone here who has been offended by Pablo please put up your hand (none puts up a hand). Has he stolen cattle from you? Surely from Spain all the way here, has Pablo done anything? We want Pablo to come back and buy our minerals so that we can buy fertiliser and seed.”

He added that the minerals in Nachilobe and Simalundu area did not only impact on the lives of Mapatizya residents but also people from Lusaka and other areas of the country, pointing at a woman (Beatrice Shalikula) who identified herself as a buyer from Lusaka.

“We don’t have time to play, we want to tell the MP (member of parliament) provincial minister, minister of mines; can you come here and protect the people of this area. Guide them where they go wrong, show them the way. Come and tell us what to do. Much of our communities are lagging behind all because we lack guidance,” said Siamwela as the audience applauded. “If you are hiding in your officers we will follow you, we are not only ending here; honourable [Cornelius] Mweetwa was here. We were displaced from the Kariba Dam construction and our forefathers’ graves are submerged under water while we have no electricity here. We are appealing to President Hakainde Hichilema to help us, tell us where we are not doing so well so that we can also benefit from these minerals. So, Pablo wherever you are, come here and no one will arrest you; we are there for you.”

Mweemba who also addressed the miners was informed by them that Pablo donated 17,000 bags of mealie meal during the 2018/2019 draught and also purchased all mining equipment such as shovels and picks. The villagers also informed Siamwela and Mweemba that Pablo also paid teachers at Nachilobe school.

“This person has taken care of you, by buying mealie meal in time of your needs and he also pays for teachers, I am confused. What has gone wrong? This person has brought sanity and is empowering you and I hear that he also increased the price of your minerals from K20 to K70 per kilogramme, this means that he means well,’’ he said. ‘’Please, lets us not fight. If we need government intervention we need to sit down and agree, not some people coming here to impose themselves on you. If at all what Pablo was doing is wrong you could have sat down as headmen and villagers and discuss the way forward. This man served you during hunger. Where were the others? I hear some people are

threatening this white man. I was hoping to find him here so that I come to know him. This man is being threatened with deportation, why? We need to protect and treat all investors just as our own people. After all, we even have Zambians in foreign countries as well.”

Cornwell Mudenda, a miner, said Siamwela and Mweemba’s speeches were good and enlightening; only that they come late. Shalikula said Pablo had no problem but only his sales agents were a problem because they tended to reduce the quantity of minerals, thereby affecting buyers.