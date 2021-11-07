The best medicine for Kambwili is the law – Chifire

CHISHIMBA Kambwili is a very strange human being, we shudder to imagine a man like him being Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia had the UPND settled for him as running mate, says Gregory Chifire.

In a statement yesterday, Chifire said it was really difficult to sympathise with a man like Kambwili.

Recently, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said his office would use all legal means to arrest persons that have committed crimes.

This follows investigations into electoral offenses that happened, dating back to 2015.

Kajoba also said police would investigate Kambwili’s hate speech and tribal remarks during campaigns ahead of the August 1w2 General Election.

“Chishimba Kambwili is a very strange human being. We thank God that he left the UPND Alliance. We shudder to imagine a man like him being Vice President of the Republic of Zambia had the UPND settled for him as running mate,’’ Chifire said. ‘’It is really difficult to sympathise with a man like

Kambwili. He will never change. He pretended to be a good man when he was hounded out of PF. No sooner did he go back than his true nature begin to show up again. Truly, bad habits die hard. Kambwili is like a pig. It doesn’t matter how much one washes the pig; it will still go back to the mad. The best medicine for him is the law.”

Chifire, the exiled governance expert and human rights activist, said it is surprising that Kambwili is today crying foul when the law is about to visit him.

Chifire who is also Southern Africa Network against Corruption executive director said the law was in fact taking long catch up with Kambwili.

“We are even wondering why the police is taking long to act. They must act swiftly, whether he faints or he does not, he must face the law without let. Kambwili made his own bed; he should not be scared to lie in it,’’ Chifire added. ‘’He has been warned several times but never respected those warnings. He is an incorrigible tribalist whose set of beliefs have potential to create serious ethnic wars. A man like him is not fit to hold any public office. He is a bad example to the young generation. He is a specimen of a bad politician. It is people like him who have given politics a bad name.”

He said Zambians must never waste time listening to people like Kambwili.

Chifire said they should never even be misled into thinking that Kambwili is being persecuted on tribal grounds.

“This man’s enemy is his own brain and mouth. He has committed crimes and must be arrested. I have closely interacted with Mr. Kambwili. I can attest to the fact that he has a problem consulting his own brain,’’ said Chifire. ‘’He instead uses his mouth to think. The man utters anything whenever his mouth begins to itch. That is why it is laughable to hear about him rubbishing the budget. I think it is better for him to keep quiet because that topic is too lofty for him.”