You reap what you sow

Edmund Burke once observed that “among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot long exist.”
Effort was made to warn Edgar Lungu and his associates in the then PF government to manage themselves properly, to exercise self-restraint – to administer both State power and resources prudently.
We warned against excesses right from abusing the Constitution, state resources and committing whatever malfeasance because eventually the law catches up with offenders no matter how long it takes.
Why did we constantly warn them?
It is because as Louis Brandeis noted “Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.”
Today, we are hearing loud mouths from the PF crying witch-hunt, being ethnically pursued or persecuted!
But Southern Province PF vice chairman Simalonga Siachoona says individuals from his party that are being pursued by police must not get worried if they are innocent.
He says it is the duty of police to investigate cases until they are concluded and that no case dies until the court determines so.
“To those affected, always the truth will set you free. That’s what I believe in no matter how much intimidation you face, you will still come out clean. I believe the aim of the police is just to put the record straight so that those that were not satisfied at that particular time can be satisfied now and then everybody can live happily without forever hating each other,” says Siachoona. “…It depends on where the offence or crime was committed. If for example the offence was committed in Northern Province, you can’t go and arrest people in Muchinga Province where the offence was not committed just to avoid being called names or to avoid to be called tribal. When a crime is committed and was really committed, let the law take its course without discrimination. So if our MPs that were arrested, if the offences they were arrested for are genuine then we cannot talk about regions. We cannot talk about tribes because arrests have always been there each time an offence has been committed. It has not been about who committed it, which tribe committed and so forth. If it is an unfair arrest you cannot blame the people complaining especially if there are similar offences committed in other areas and people are not being arrested. We want to believe that this government will apply fairness in all regions so that nobody can say why are you arresting this side and not the other side.”
Indeed, truth will always emerge triumphant over evil. And those trying hard to invoke tribe when suspected of having committed an offence are not being fair to themselves!
Thomas Jefferson said, “He who permits himself to tell a lie once, finds it much easier to do it a second and third time, till at length it becomes habitual; he tells lies without attending to it, and truths without the world’s believing him. This falsehood of the tongue leads to that of the heart, and in time depraves all its good dispositions.”
We find the PF’s tribe narrative as a non-starter. It is actually a foolish narrative, a stupidity.
Those projecting ethnicity to resist being investigated for corruption or wrongdoing are merely crying wolf. They are themselves becoming tribal. Moreover, do they expect somebody from Kalabo or Zambezi district to be arrested for theft – plunder – perpetrated by those in the PF government when these people were nowhere near the corridors of power?
As we have stated before, don’t front tribe. If you are clean, innocent, then there’s no worry. If you stole, face the long arm of the law.
There’s nothing tribal in ending thefts. There’s nothing tribal in recovering stolen national assets. If a Banda stole and our investigative wings go for that person, they’re not pursuing a tribe but a thieving Banda. If Musonda was entrusted with public authority and abused it, when he’s made to account for that mischief, no tribe is on trial here! It’s Musonda vs the people of Zambia. That’s how it works. When a Mweene plunders State assets, it’s not Tongas being pursued. No tribe here has stolen from Zambia’s coffers. Citizens with long hands and moral bankruptcy have plundered national resources and they must pay for it. Period.
The simple mathematics is this; the people that dominated Edgar Lungu’s cabinet and government in general came from two regions: North and East. This too cannot be argued against because the evidence is there. And these appointments were done according to Edgar’s wishes – he was more comfortable with people from these two regions of our country. He created his own hegemony for political expedience.
It is then expected that if a lot of people will be found wanting in this anti-graft crusade, it will be these same people from the north and eastern blocks. This is because it is mostly them who served in strategic positions.
They stole in their personal capacity and not that of the tribes they belong to. If it is found that 18 out of the 20 people prosecuted and convicted from corruption are from Northern, Muchinga and Eastern provinces, then that will be a true representation of Edgar’s appointments. They should all face the wrath of the law without crying foul. You made your bed, now don’t claim ethnicity. You reap what you sow! You brought this on yourself.
Edmund Burke once observed that “among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot long exist.”
Effort was made to warn Edgar Lungu and his associates in the then PF government to manage themselves properly, to exercise self-restraint – to administer both State power and resources prudently.
We warned against excesses right from abusing the Constitution, state resources and committing whatever malfeasance because eventually the law catches up with offenders no matter how long it takes.
Why did we constantly warn them?
It is because as Louis Brandeis noted “Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.”
Today, we are hearing loud mouths from the PF crying witch-hunt, being ethnically pursued or persecuted!
But Southern Province PF vice chairman Simalonga Siachoona says individuals from his party that are being pursued by police must not get worried if they are innocent.
He says it is the duty of police to investigate cases until they are concluded and that no case dies until the court determines so.
“To those affected, always the truth will set you free. That’s what I believe in no matter how much intimidation you face, you will still come out clean. I believe the aim of the police is just to put the record straight so that those that were not satisfied at that particular time can be satisfied now and then everybody can live happily without forever hating each other,” says Siachoona. “…It depends on where the offence or crime was committed. If for example the offence was committed in Northern Province, you can’t go and arrest people in Muchinga Province where the offence was not committed just to avoid being called names or to avoid to be called tribal. When a crime is committed and was really committed, let the law take its course without discrimination. So if our MPs that were arrested, if the offences they were arrested for are genuine then we cannot talk about regions. We cannot talk about tribes because arrests have always been there each time an offence has been committed. It has not been about who committed it, which tribe committed and so forth. If it is an unfair arrest you cannot blame the people complaining especially if there are similar offences committed in other areas and people are not being arrested. We want to believe that this government will apply fairness in all regions so that nobody can say why are you arresting this side and not the other side.”
Indeed, truth will always emerge triumphant over evil. And those trying hard to invoke tribe when suspected of having committed an offence are not being fair to themselves!
Thomas Jefferson said, “He who permits himself to tell a lie once, finds it much easier to do it a second and third time, till at length it becomes habitual; he tells lies without attending to it, and truths without the world’s believing him. This falsehood of the tongue leads to that of the heart, and in time depraves all its good dispositions.”
We find the PF’s tribe narrative as a non-starter. It is actually a foolish narrative, a stupidity.
Those projecting ethnicity to resist being investigated for corruption or wrongdoing are merely crying wolf. They are themselves becoming tribal. Moreover, do they expect somebody from Kalabo or Zambezi district to be arrested for theft – plunder – perpetrated by those in the PF government when these people were nowhere near the corridors of power?
As we have stated before, don’t front tribe. If you are clean, innocent, then there’s no worry. If you stole, face the long arm of the law.
There’s nothing tribal in ending thefts. There’s nothing tribal in recovering stolen national assets. If a Banda stole and our investigative wings go for that person, they’re not pursuing a tribe but a thieving Banda. If Musonda was entrusted with public authority and abused it, when he’s made to account for that mischief, no tribe is on trial here! It’s Musonda vs the people of Zambia. That’s how it works. When a Mweene plunders State assets, it’s not Tongas being pursued. No tribe here has stolen from Zambia’s coffers. Citizens with long hands and moral bankruptcy have plundered national resources and they must pay for it. Period.
The simple mathematics is this; the people that dominated Edgar Lungu’s cabinet and government in general came from two regions: North and East. This too cannot be argued against because the evidence is there. And these appointments were done according to Edgar’s wishes – he was more comfortable with people from these two regions of our country. He created his own hegemony for political expedience.
It is then expected that if a lot of people will be found wanting in this anti-graft crusade, it will be these same people from the north and eastern blocks. This is because it is mostly them who served in strategic positions.
They stole in their personal capacity and not that of the tribes they belong to. If it is found that 18 out of the 20 people prosecuted and convicted from corruption are from Northern, Muchinga and Eastern provinces, then that will be a true representation of Edgar’s appointments. They should all face the wrath of the law without crying foul. You made your bed, now don’t claim ethnicity. You reap what you sow! You brought this on yourself.