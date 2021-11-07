Zambia: reorganising health care financing – Part V

[By Brian Muwanei Kabika]

Introduction

In today’s article, I will examine the Benefit Package (package) in the National Health Insurance Act No. 2 of 2018 of the Laws of Zambia (the NHIMA Act) that the Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) provides to its members. Today’s discussion will also mark the end of the series “Zambia: Reorganising Health Care Financing.”

NHIMA Benefit Package

To start with, it was refreshing listening to the 2022 budget address (speech) to the National Assembly by the Minister of Finance (MoF), Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, on Friday, 29th October, 2021 indicating that the government will reform NHIMA.

This was good news because the monthly subscriptions or contributions that NHIMA collects from the public, if all is injected into the health sector, may in a few years to come, lead to a better health care delivery system in Zambia. According to Dr. Musokotwane in his budgetary speech (paragraph 117 at page 26), he said that:

“…to increase access to quality and affordable healthcare, government will continue with the programme of construction and completion of health infrastructure throughout the country. To ensure that healthcare is affordable, we will reform the National Health Insurance Scheme to benefit all.”

Reforming national health insurance scheme to benefit all citizens is more than welcome. In fact, it will reflect the original intent, which was that of the haves helping the have nots.

However, the previous regime departed from this position because some officials in that administration may have seen an opportunity to do business with the scheme (opening private health facilities and pharmacies), hence, the idea of accredited health care provider popping up.

These officials left strange rules that may be viewed as intended to exclude their opponents from doing business with the scheme. How else does one explain a situation where if you apply for accreditation with NHIMA, you are asked to provide a list of directors of your company as if one is applying for a licence to operate a financial services company? Doesn’t this amount to piercing the veil of incorporation, thereby watering down the purpose of incorporating a company?

The NHIMA Act has not provided for disqualifying anyone from applying for accreditation, yet the scheme has set rules that are not in line with the Act and SI No. 63 of 2019. The application for accreditation as a health care provider (form VI – regulation 11 (1)) does not have this requirement (list of directors).

The realignment of NHIMA will eliminate the duplication of health service provision that is currently happening where NHIMA, Zambia Medical and Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) and Ministry of Health (MoH) are almost doing the same things. This is a wastage of resources, which could be utilised for other important national activities.

Zambia Revenue Authority or National Pension Scheme Authority are better positioned to collect the monthly contributions than NHIMA.

It is also very surprising that NHIMA is spending members’ resources on unnecessary expenditure such as the erecting bill boards in the streets when this money can be used to buy blood pressure machines for health facilities.

Coming to the package, this is provided for in the NHIMA Act and Statutory Instrument No. 63 of 2019 (the National Health Insurance (General) Regulations). The package is a list of the services that members of NHIMA are entitled to access when they visit health facilities accredited with it (see fourth schedule of statutory instrument No 63 of 2019).

The following is the composition of the package: medical care, surgery, maternity and neonatal care, eye care services (selected services), oral health services (selected services), Pharmaceutical drugs and supplies (prescription generic drugs on the essential drugs list), physiotherapy (selected services).

Weakness of the NHIMA benefit package

For someone without a health background and having challenges in critical thinking, the NHIMA package is heaven on earth, when in fact, not. The constituents of the package are deficient in two-folds.

Firstly, these services are offered by all government health facilities. Even before NHIMA came on board, government health facilities, weakling as they are, were already offering the services that NHIMA is now paying them for. It is my contention that there is no need for a government health institution to get accredited with NHIMA for this basic package, because it is their mandate through the MoH to offer health services to citizens with or without the help of funds from NHIMA.

The second point is that the package for NHIMA is what private insurance companies are also offering to their clients. This complicates matters because some institutions subscribing to NHIMA are also paying for health insurance with private insurance companies.

It is my contention that government national health insurance scheme must exit the private sector and concentrate on government health service to save jobs in the private sector.

The money that NHIMA pays private health facilities through accreditation must be channelled to public health facilities so that our dream as a nation of having world class medical services like Europeans can be realised. Government health institutions don’t need to be accredited to NHIMA for this. The collections from the scheme should just be channelled to the institutions without asking them to apply for accreditation.

Monthly subscriptions that NHIMA collects from the public is substantial that if prudently utilised, it is possible that soon, the central government may not need to fund public health facilities.

In addition to accessing primary health care (basic health care), Zambians must also access specialised healthcare locally, whilst attracting regional medical tourism, and the contributions that NHIMA collects can be used to achieve this dream. Further, subscriptions that NHIMA collects can be used for construction and completion of health infrastructure, including health training facilities throughout the country.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I wish to say kudos to the ‘New Dawn’ Government for indicating in the 2022 budget speech that NHIMA will be reformed. This sits well with arguments advanced in the series “Zambia: Reorganising Health Care Financing.”

I wish to reiterate that it would not be something new for the Government of Zambia to end the life of a statutory body. The Zambia Wildlife Authority was a statutory body like NHIMA, but it was turned into a Department of National Parks and Wildlife under the Ministry of Tourism and headed by a director (Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015 of the Laws of Zambia).

It is also possible to completely do away with NHIMA without turning it into a department.

For any comments, please email: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com