Govt needs to bring back Zambia Railways to life, says Tayali

WE will not be populist to allow lawlessness in the country, says Frank Tayali.

And Tayali, the Minister of Transport and Logistics, has disclosed that many companies have expressed interest to partner with Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) in putting up a truck or a complete overhaul of the locomotives.

He said this after touring ZRL equipment in Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa and in Chambishi.

Tayali said the government desperately needs to bring back Zambia Railways to life.

“Zambia Railways Limited has potential to create employment and spur other economic activities. Working with other government departments, we will soon make a decision as to who we should bring on board to help us achieve this goal of bringing back life to Zambia Railways,” he said.

Tayali also commended the company for moving wheels despite having old and dilapidated infrastructure.

“Zambia Railways is one of the institutions where I want to see how they are trying to survive in different circumstances. Today I have witnessed how the inter module with coal developed from the railway wagons to the haulage on the roads. This inter modular system that Zambia Railways has brought and the partnership between Zambia Railways and Chambishi Copper Smelter is commendable,” he said. “Although, we are yet to fully utilise this facility, it gives hope that we will be able to do the transportation.”

Tayali said the inter modular set up by the railway company is very critical in the movement of bulk cargo.

“As soon as we are able to attend to the dilapidated infrastructure of the main line, Zambia Railways is strategically positioned to be a major player in transport and logistics,” he said. “Previously, we just focused on transportation but now they are thinking outside the box.”

Tayali said the government appreciates that despite the company having dilapidated infrastructure, it is able to meet its obligations of paying salaries to its workers.

Meanwhile, Tayali expressed concern at the rising reports of encroachment on the ZRL land.

“The encroachment problem is something that should not be ignored. This generation should not be selfish because in future, this country will end up having bullet trains. This is why we encourage Zambia Railways to ensure that they protect their space and remove properties that is in the Zambia Railways land,” he said.

Tayali said the government would not allow lawlessness, adding that those found encroaching on ZRL land will be dealt with.

“We do not want to be populist and allow people to go about doing things with lawlessness,” said Tayali. “There is one particular case in Ndola without mentioning the culprit, but I have told the CEO that we need to move in quickly and see how we can ratify the problem.”