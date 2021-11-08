Govt to introduce collateral free risk capital – Mutati

WE need home grown solutions to the challenges that we have, says technology minister Felix Mutati

Speaking at the Nyamuka Zambia innovation week symposium in Lusaka, Mutati said his ministry had already recognised the pillars which need to be erected to attain a digital cashless economy.

“We need to look at the digital infrastructure by creating an environment that enables affordability. We want to be able to say, how can we minimise the transactional costs,” he said. “We need to get a digital ID for every citizen to be identified in order for electronic digital systems to talk to each other. When we do that all the things we say…and other transactional or financial will be enabled and by so doing, we can minimise the transaction cost. By so doing, we can grow our GDP (gross domestic product)…”

Mutati hinted that the government was formulating a loan facility for youths.

“We will launch a risk capital known as venture capital. It will enable youths. We want to take chance on you, youths, and unless we do so, we can’t move forward,” said Mutati. “This is risk capital so those collateral things will be put aside because it is risk capital. We will make a bet on you and we will get some of our cooperating partners and others who also have the risk appetite.”