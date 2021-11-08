Kabemba urges court to nullify all Kalaba appointments

DEMOCRATIC Party vice-president Judith Kabemba and party treasurer Justin Nkonge are seeking a permanent injunction from the High Court restraining their leader Harry Kalaba from masquerading as party president.

They want the court to nullify all the appointments he made in the party for want of authority.

This was after Kalaba recently attempted to alter the list of office bearers at the Registrar of Societies.

This is in a matter where the two have dragged Kalaba to court seeking an order that he is not the president of DP.

The two fired Kalaba from the party for squandering party funds and appointing PF members to senior party positions.

In an affidavit in opposition to notice of intention to raise preliminary issue, Kabemba and Nkonge said they are registered office bearers of the Democratic Party and have the authority to commence an action against Kalaba.

They said Article 10 of the DP requires that the structural organisation of the party be based on democratic principles and all party organs shall be elective.

The plaintiffs said they commenced the matter on October 19, 2021 and the purported suspension was rendered on October 20, 2021.

“As far as the records are concerned at the Registrar of Societies we still remain office bearers for the DP,” Kabemba and Nkonge said.

They want the court to expunge from the record the notice of intention to raise preliminary issue filed by Jewis Chabi as he is not a member of the party.

The plaintiffs said Kalaba wants to derail the legal process so that he can further alter the records at the Registrar of Societies as he has already tried to sneak in new documents in form of a constitution.