NATSAVE records over K1bn in asset growth

NATIONAL Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) says it has recorded a growth of over K1 billion in the past three years.

Speaking to the media in Lusaka, bank chief executive officer Malcom Chabala disclosed that the bank has also recorded some tremendous improvement in service delivery and has won an award to that effect.

“We would love to encourage the media to adopt the culture of saving. And of course, choose a bank that will help you achieve your financial freedom,” he said. “We are proud to inform you that the bank has recorded growth in its total earning assets by K1.5 billion as at 31st October, 2021 compared to the same period in 2018, while the non-earning assets grew by over K200 million the same period.”

Chabala added that NATSAVE has been making notable improvement in service delivery to the extent that it won an award last month from the Chartered Institute of Customer Management of Zambia as the most improved financial institution in customer service.

He said NATSAVE is now a member of the National Financial Switch (NFS).

“Our customers can now use their NATSAVE ATM cards on the NFS member banks such as Zanaco, Stanbic, ZICB, Investrust and so on,” said Chabala. “Further, the bank has just been admitted to the Zambia Electronic Clearing House which milestone shall make money transmission more efficient. You will be hearing more about our digital evolution soon.”

NATSAVE is a government owned financial institution that was established in 1972 by an act of parliament.