Police quiz Gen Kayumba for allegedly threatening violence

POLICE in Lusaka last Friday interrogated former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) commander Lieutenant General Sande Kayumba for allegedly issuing threats to former Arc Minerals non-executive director Mumena Mushinge.

For almost five hours, Lt Gen Kayumba was questioned at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the questioning.

He said Lt Gen Kayumba appeared for the alleged offence of threatening violence.

Hamoonga said Lt Gen Kayumba has not been charged yet as the matter is still under investigation.

“Yes, I can confirm that he appeared for the alleged offence,” said Hamoonga.

When contacted, Lt Gen Kayumba said, “I can’t discuss that issue, sorry”.

However, police sources indicated that Lt Gen Kayumba was expected tomorrow for more investigations.

Lt Gen Kayumba, who is a director in Handa Resources, a subsidiary of Arc Minerals, was to appear before the police on Thursday last week but could not and only his son showed up to inform police that his father was unwell and would make it on Friday, the next day.

According to police sources, Lt Gen Kayumba phoned Mushinge’s mother after media reports about how he was appointed director in Handa Resources, one of the companies which Arc Minerals formed last year to allegedly use as a platform for earning more mineral exploration rights surrendered by Zamsort.

Zamsort is another subsidiary of Arc Minerals, hence the transfer of exploration rights to Handa Resources is considered illegal as shareholders of the concerned companies are the same.

“When those stories were published, the big man got angry and decided to call the mother to Mr Mushinge whom he accused of being behind those reports. He was very furious and told the old lady, mostly in Kaonde, that he can sort out his son without trouble because, as a former commander at ZAF, he didn’t train for nothing,” the source said. “There is a lot he said but in a nutshell, what I’ve told you is what is the subject of his summoning here.”

On his part, Mushinge said, “Everything is in the hands of the police. They are doing their job and I wouldn’t want to say anything that may jeopardise the process of investigation.”