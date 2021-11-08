Poor electricity supply compromising security at Kamfisa prison – Kamfinsa

THE risk of inmate escapes in the night are high due to poor electricity supply, Kamfinsa Correctional Facility commanding officer Ivor Musumali has said.

He said the challenge compromises security especially in the night.

Musumali said power supply is a problem at the facility especially in the rainy season.

He said this when Copperbelt Provincial minister Elisha Matambo visited to appreciate the challenges the facility was faced with.

Musumali also said the facility was only given two hours of water supply which he said was not adequate.

Kamfinsa Correctional Facility has a population of over 3,000 inmates.

“Poor water supply is affecting our operations as well as those of the inmates who at times fail to take proper baths after doing their work, and to maintain cleanliness in the ablution blocks,” he said. “This problem becomes worse when we experience prolonged power outages as the hours of water supply also get to be reduced.”

Musumali requested the government through the provincial administration to help the institution by drilling industrial boreholes and a water tank.

In response, Matambo promised that he would engage relevant authorities on the challenges and see what could be done to help the facility.

Matambo, who visited the jail cell where he and seven others were kept when they were arrested for aggravated robbery in 2016, later donated assorted foodstuffs and football accessories to the facility.