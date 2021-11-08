Sichembe stresses need for AG presence at district level

AUDITOR General Dick Sichembe says there is need to decentralise services of his office to the districts, “like yesterday.”

He is, however, aware that such can only be done once financial resources allow.

Dr Sichembe was responding to a question on when the Office of the Auditor General would decentralise to district level.

This was at the two-day media sensitisation workshop dubbed “understanding the work of the Auditor General” held at Chaminuka Game Nature Reserve in Chongwe district.

The Office of the Auditor General draws its mandate from Article 250 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment Act) No. 2 of 2016; the public audit Act No. 13 of 1994 and the public finance management Act No. 1 of 2018.

Dr Sichembe indicated that there is a provision in the Constitution to decentralise the Office of the Auditor General to districts.

“As you are aware, we are present at all provincial headquarters. But there is a provision in the Constitution that we should have offices at districts,” he responded. “However, it’s the issue of resources and we have been engaging with the treasury to ensure that we are present at the districts, more especially that now there is a change to management of financial resources.”

Dr Sichembe added that now that there is a budgetary pronouncement to move money to the constituencies, “that requires our presence at the districts like yesterday.”

“There is a department at Cabinet Office which works on the structures of government. Now with these pronouncements, they will be able to approve the structure for our office to be present at districts,” he said. “However, we are also aware that government has got no funds. Since we are present at the provinces, we’ll do everything within our powers and the resources that are available to use the resources at the province to undertake the audit activities in the districts.”

Dr Sichembe continued, saying: “but ultimately, resources allowing, we should be present in the districts.”

“The law is there that we should be present in the districts,” he emphasised.

On whether or not there is political interference in the operations of his office, Dr Sichembe answered that: “I can speak for myself.”

“I have just been in office for one and half years now, from Ministry of Finance. I haven’t had any interference, in terms of what we should do and how we should do it,” Dr Sichembe, a former Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance, he noted. “But we have requests; Article 250 (2) doesn’t allow us to be directed or be subject to any authority or a person. But we receive requests, not directives, that we have a problem under Social Cash Transfer, for example, and we need the Office of the Auditor General to do detailed audit and come up with findings. On that one we respond.”

He further pointed out that before his office responds to audit requests, “we have a very elaborate quality control system at the office to ensure that what we are looking at is something that is not vindictive or personally.”

“We look at it objectively, that there is a case for us to get into as an institution,” said Dr Sichembe.

“So, requests we do receive, but directives we don’t.”

On Saturday, deputy Auditor General in charge of corporate service division, Clare Mazimba, closed the workshop.

She reminded participant journalists that the workshop was meant to equip them with the knowledge and necessary skills that would assist them to effectively cover prudent financial management in the country.

Meanwhile, in a vote of thanks, Crown TV journalist Logic Lukwanda said the workshop was very helpful.

“It gives us ammunition and impetus going forward, as far as accountability and transparency on the usage of resources is concerned,” said Lukwanda. “Our vigour has been heightened to ensure that we take to account people who are in public offices.”