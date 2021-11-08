Zambia today is polarised – Moyo

ONLY President Hakainde Hichilema and his team can set us up towards a better united country devoid of polarisation, says feminist Joseph Moyo.

He says those who were in power then and though everything was fine with law enforcement agencies now believe there is something wrong with these institutions.

In a statement, Moyo who is The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) president said one of the

example of polarisation is how people viewed law enforcement agencies, justice system and other institutions of governance.

“Zambia today is a polarized country. Even for UPND-Alliance government they can never end this polarisation they inherited because polarisation does not reside in institutions but in individuals,” he said. “Polarisation is about how each individual or groups view certain things differently from the others. But Bally (President Hichilema) and his team can set us up towards a better united Zambia devoid of polarisation.”

Moyo noted that certain individuals view the actions of law enforcement agents against suspected wrongdoers as not being independent or professional but directed by invisible hands.

He said the Zambian institutions of governance and law enforcement agencies have been very degraded.

“They are now victims of their own actions of being commanded to do something. This is where we are coming from. This is what as a nation we have been brought to believe. Those who were in the opposition then, now believe things are normal,” he said. “But those who were in power then now believe things are bad. Those who trusted our institutions then today don’t trust them now while those who didn’t trust them now do. This can’t be fixed by Bally (HH) today. It is a historical problem.”

Moyo called for the reformation of law enforcement and governance institutions for Zambians to begin to believe that whatever actions they take is as result of being informed by the rule of law.

“The polarisation we see is man-made. Our institutions created the mistrust. Once institutions are healed it will lead to the healing of our nation away from polarisation. Polarisation is like germs and garbage. Germs don’t cause garbage, but garbage causes germs,” he said. “That’s the scenario with polarisation and mistrust in our nation. Polarisation was caused by how our institutions were remote controlled and used as hunting dogs. They were personalised. So those who personalised them then now think they are personalised today. They think it was Edgar Lungu’s DEC (Drug Enforcement Commission), FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre), (Zambia) Police and ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission) …so today they think they are the DEC, FIC, police and ACC are for President Hichilema and are being used against his ‘enemies.’ Even if they work independently many sections of our country will never believe them. This is the proverbial shooting oneself in the foot. It’s what happened now our institutions are victims of their own self shooting on the leg. They can’t run. They are mistrusted. They brought it on themselves and sadly on us and the result is polarisation.”

Moyo added that Zambia needs healing at an individual level.

“But so much work lies ahead. It is a long haul flight and it will take long for us to arrive at our desired destination of peace and togetherness,” noted Moyo. “Polarisation in Zambia is our harvest because it’s what we sowed as scripture tells us in Galatians 6: 7. ‘Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, shall he also reap. May God help us to plant good seed going forward.”