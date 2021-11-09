ABSA applies to serve Pamela Gondwe court documents through newspaper

ABSA Bank Zambia limited Plc has applied for leave to serve a court process on fugitive employee Pamela Gondwe by way of advertisement in a newspaper that is widely circulated in Zambia.

The bank has sued Gondwe in the Lusaka High Court for non-payment of a staff housing loan facility worth K271,102.64.

The Bank is demanding payment of K271,102.64 owed to it or in the alternative an order for foreclosure, possession and sale of the mortgaged property – subdivision no.2260 of lot no.1052/M Lusaka – in order to recover the said amount.

Gondwe fled the country after allegedly robbing her employer which was formerly known as Barclays Bank Zambia of US$400,000, K250,000, 22,000 Euros and 1,200 British Pounds cash from the bank’s vault at Long Acres branch.

In an affidavit in support of originating summons sworn by Nabulanga Ntalasha, head of collections and recoveries, and filed in the commercial court registry, the Bank said on June 16, 2010, it entered into a staff housing loan facility agreement to advance Gondwe the said loan at K240,000 together with interest.

It said it was a term of the housing facility that Gondwe would liquidate the advanced sum together with interest in 240 consecutive monthly installments for a period of 20 years until June 21, 2030.

ABSA stated that it was further agreed that the loan facility would be secured by a legal mortgage of subdivision no.2260 of lot no.1052/M Lusaka in order to recover the said amount.

It said on May 5, 2011 Gondwe executed the mortgage property and the mortgage deed was registered at the lands and deeds registry on the same day.

It stated that Gondwe has breached the terms of the housing facility agreement by refusing or neglecting to make monthly payments as agreed.

The bank in an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for an order for leave to serve by way of substituted service said that it had failed to personally serve the court documents on Gondwe as she was still in hiding.

Ntalasha said on September 17, 2021, ABSA commenced an action against Gondwe,a seeking payment of K271,102.69 or alternatively an order for foreclosure possession and sale of subdivision no.2260 of lot no 1052/M lusaka arising from housing loan facility between the bank and Gondwe secured by a mortgage.

The recoveries and collections manager stated that on September 24,2021 the bank’s advocates attempted to serve the originating process on its employee at her last known address, house no. P12/5C7, Kafue Estates but the lawyer was unable to personally serve Gondwe as she no longer resides at the said premises.

“The applicant cannot execute personal service on the respondent as her whereabouts remain unknown,” stated Ntalasha.

“It has become necessary to serve originating process on the respondent by way of substituted service by advertising the court process in a newspaper with wide circulation in Zambia.”