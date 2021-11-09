Councils should prove they’ve capacity to spend CDF – Muyeye

YOUTH Development Foundation executive director Chinoya Muyeye says local authorities should prudently utilise the 2021 Constituency Development Funds before the end of the year so that the money does not go back to the treasury.

In an interview, Muyeye said local authorities should prove to the central government that they have the capacity to properly manage the increased CDF.

“We as YDF, we have concerns regarding the just released CDF for 2021 which is K1.6 million. We are appealing to the councils countrywide to spend this money. This money was meant to be utilised by the people in the constituencies,” he said. “There is no need for the councils to keep quite on the money that the government released to all the constituencies. Let the councils prove that they have the capacity to spend increased CDF as is the case now.”

Muyeye said once the councils spend the current CDF well people would have confidence that they have the capacity to handle even colossal

sums of money.

“We appeal to government to continue honouring its pledge to take money where it matters the most. The President has repeatedly said that money has been moved from Lusaka to the remotest parts of the country. We commend government and the President for increasing the CDF allocation,” he said.

Muyeye said the government had shown leadership by increasing the CDF allocation from K1.6 million to K25.7 million.

“It is now up to the leadership at local level to exhibit high levels of integrity in the utilisation of the CDF. As regards the 2021 CDF, they must spend this money before 31st December because if they don’t spend this money, it will go back to the treasury,” he said. “If they can’t spend K1.6 million, then how are they going to spend the K25.7 million?”

Muyeye said his organisation which promotes social accountability would ensure it monitors how the money is going to be use.

“There are projects that were already approved, there are projects that are going to be approved, and there are projects that the CDF committee should sit down and deliberate on,” said Muyeye. “We are urging all the councils to show leadership by spending K1.6 million to enhance development at a local level.”

And Malambo member of parliament Peter Phiri said the big portion of the 2021 CDF for the constituency would be used towards the drilling and repairing of boreholes across the constituency.

Phiri, who is also Eastern Province minister, said in 2022 the constituency would migrate from hand pumps to solar pumps.

He said the complaints of water would be a talk of the past in 2022 and 2023.

Phiri was speaking during the 2021 Anglican Diocese of Eastern Zambia thanksgiving Sunday at St Luke’s Cathedral in Msoro area of Mambwe district recently.