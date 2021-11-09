Expose the crime, and hunt down the criminal – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says there should be no rest in the endless war against the forces of evil but the war should be conducted with sanity as well as with resolution.

Dr M’membe said when those in key government positions accuse individuals or cliques of individuals of thieving there was need to be specific or otherwise restraint must be exercised.

“They are assumed to have all information. And if so why not be direct and name the thieves, get them arrested and prosecuted? It is not good to make false accusations against anyone. It is equally not good to make generalised accusations. A false accusation is a claim or allegation of wrongdoing that is untrue and/or otherwise unsupported by facts,” he said in a message entitled “My Sunday two cents”

He said false accusations were also known as groundless accusations or unfounded accusations or false allegations or false claims.

“Being wrongfully accused of criminal offences can lead to serious negative consequences to those wrongfully accused and their families. The psychological consequences of wrongful accusations appear to affect the lives of those accused seriously, even after exoneration,” he said

“However, it cannot be denied that there are in our body politic, economic and social life, many and grave evils. And there’s urgent necessity for the sternest war upon them.”

Dr M’membe said there should be relentless exposure of and attack upon every evil man or woman, evil practice whether in politics or business, or in social life.

“But such attacks are only of use if they are absolutely truthful. The liar is no whit better than the thief, and if his or her mendacity takes the form of slander, he or she may be worse than most thieves. It puts a premium upon knavery untruthfully to attack an honest man or woman, or even with hysterical exaggeration to assail a bad man or woman with untruth,” he said. “An epidemic of indiscriminate assault upon character does no good, but very great harm. The soul of every scoundrel is gladdened whenever an honest man or woman is assailed, or even when a scoundrel is untruthfully assailed.”

Dr M’membe said his plea was, not for immunity to but for the most unsparing exposure of the politician who betrays his trust.

He said there should be a resolute effort every such man or woman out of the position he or she has disgraced.

“Expose the crime, and hunt down the criminal; but remember that even in the case of crime, if it is attached in sensational, lucid and untruthful fashion, the attack may do more damage to the public mind than the crime itself,” said Dr M’membe. “It is because I feel that there should be no rest in the endless war against the forces of evil that I ask that the war be conducted with sanity as well as with resolution.”