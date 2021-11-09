Govt cannot be coerced into resolving UNZA debt – Chibale

UNIVERSITY of Zambia trade unions and members’ protest has entered day two today.

Among many other things, UNZALARU, University of Zambia Professional Staff Union (UNZAPRU) and the University of Zambia Allied Workers’ Union (UNZAAWU) are demanding that over K700 million owed to retirees and serving members be paid.

But in response to the unions’ demands, UNZA acting head communication and marketing Damaseke Chibale said the dialogue also includes collective bargaining which has been going on since early this year.

“Management of the University of Zambia (UNZA) has learnt of the demands by the three unions namely, UNZALARU, UNZAPROSU and UNZAAWU with a sense of surprise. This is so because management has always engaged in social dialogue with all the unions to resolve any grievances that they may have from time to time. This dialogue also includes collective bargaining which has been going on since early this year,” Chibale said.

He said management finds the allegations that it does not dialogue with the unions to be unfortunate and untruthful.

And with respect to the demand that top management must vacate office, Chibale said the Zambian law is quite lucid on how a vice-chancellor “or indeed any member of top management can vacate their offices”.

He said to demand that top management vacates office at the whim of certain individuals or groupings is a recipe for anarchy and a flagrant breach of the law.

“Insofar as payment of terminal benefits for serving members of staff are concerned, this is a matter that the unions have taken to court,” Chibale noted. “This matter is actively before the court where it is being adjudicated under cause No. 2021/HP/0179. To avoid being subjudice, we are constrained to say much about it… Notwithstanding the above, it is worth mentioning for the benefit of the public that the total debt that the university owes in respect of gratuities and pension benefits stands around K700 million.”

He said this colossal debt was communicated to the government.

“Government is fully aware of it and government being the main funder of the University has assured management of its commitment to look into it. However, government cannot be coerced into resolving a debt of such magnitude overnight as it has many areas of priority requiring the same attention as this one,” Chibale said. “It is worth noting that this debt is a legacy issue spanning the year 2011, way before the current [UNZA] administration took office in 2016.”

He said this was the reason the government mooted and approved the new strategy for financing the three major public universities namely UNZA, CBU and Mulungushi University.

“Insofar as collective bargaining is concerned, parties agreed to disagree during this year’s collective bargaining sessions and the process of conciliation was evoked. The disagreement arising from collective bargaining was inevitable due to serious financial constraints that have irked the University in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chibale said.

He said management could not commit to increased financial obligations without a definite income stream both from the government and internal resources to appease the three trade unions.

Chibale recalled that when it failed, one union attempted to carry out a strike by ballot and the matter was subsequently taken to court.

He said it was sad to note that while such legally constituted procedures and processes are not exhausted, the unions were making such demands in full breach of the law.

“Last but not least, management wishes to emphasise that it is still committed to dialogue with the unions with a view to foster industrial harmony and a flourishing academic and research environment,” said Chibale.

The three unions last Friday demanded the removal of top management led by Professor Luke Mumba.

Following a general members’ meeting held at the University of Zambia’s Great East Road campus, UNZALARU, UNZAPRU and UNZAAWU resolved that Prof Mumba and his team be dismissed for mismanaging the institution in the last five years.

According to a statement signed by the three union representatives, Dr Kelvin Mambwe, Nalucha Mayamba and Mupuna Moonga, the top UNZA management has never worked in the interest of the workers.

“Professor Mumba’s leadership style is inimical to progress and industrial harmony in the university. We, the three trade unions at the University of Zambia, would like to inform the general public of the current unpleasant state of affairs at the University of Zambia,” reads the statement in part. “This state has arisen out of mismanagement of the university by those appointed to superintend on the affairs of the university. At the general members’ meeting held at the University of Zambia Great East Road campus on Friday, 5th November, 2021 at which the status of various challenges being faced by the institution were debated, the three unions resolved and demand as follows…the unions are demanding immediate payment, without illegal conditions, of all gratuities and pension owed to serving staff whose backlog stand at 10 years.”

The unions also recommended immediate conclusion of the 2021 collective bargaining, improvement of conditions of service and withdrawal of the court case against UNZAPROSU, which is about the 2021 negotiations for improved conditions of service.

The unions maintained that they would continue to protest until their demands were met.