Lawyer, son deny theft of $800,000

STATE Counsel Mutemwa Mutemwa, his son who goes by the similar names and police officer Dennis Mano have denied charges of theft and theft by public servant involving US $800,000.

Appearing before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court, the trio pleaded not guilty to the charges before chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha.

Mutemwa senior 62, is a lawyer of house no. 8654 Nkundu road, Dennis Kayombo Mano, 42, is a police officer of Zani Muone West plot no.139 while Mutemwa junior 40, is a lawyer of house no. 2450/m Ibex Hill.

It is alleged in the first count that the Mutemwas on October 19, 2021, jointly and whilst acting together, stole $800,000 belonging to Lishandu Chinjenge.

Mano, who is facing a charge of theft by servant, is alleged to have stolen the said amount which came into his possession by virtue of his employment.

They are being prosecuted by state advocates Mukuma Chipawa and Susan Besa.

The accused are represented by Sakwiba Sikota, Jonas Zimba, James Mataliro, among others.

Trial commences on November 23.