Mwimbe seeks better conditions of service for biomedical practitioners

NEWLY elected Biomedical Union of Zambia president Daniel Mwimbe says he wants to see better conditions of service for biomedical practitioners, which remain very poor.

Mwimbe, who retained his position during the union’s first quadrennial congress on Friday, said the union’s interest remains to promote and protect the rights of the members.

“We have assured our members that we will ensure their needs are met vis-a-vis their conditions of service which remain very poor for biomedical practitioners. We want to see better conditions of service given to our membership especially in this new dawn government. This however will be achieved through various engagements with our social partners (government) to ensure the demands of our members are met,” he said. “We have negotiations coming in the next few weeks and our mandate is to stand for our members and ensure the best outcomes are realised from there. But also the next four years will require us to unite our membership and strengthen our structures in all the provinces and districts.”

Mwimbe said biomedical practitioners had poor working conditions which had demotivated the workers.

“This has eroded the much needed capacity from public sector. Many of our qualified scientists are now running away from labs to institutions of learning where they are taken care of. Intimidations have continued being recorded in various sections which we need to deal with immediately. Safety of our members has been a major challenge,” said Mwimbe. “Our members have been complaining about the current establishment which up to now has not seen any improvements and this has to be attended to immediately. Under the previous government the lab remained so silent and almost everything bulldozed and ended up bringing unqualified staff in clinical labs. We need to quickly rectify this. We need the lab to remain independent and operate freely without interference from other team players in the health sector.”

Other members elected include Acklas

Kausa (Eastern Province) vice president in-charge of administration and professional affairs; Judith Dzeke (Lusaka) vice president in-charge of legal and labour affairs; Inambao Sitwala as general secretary (retained); Joseph Kawina (Northern) deputy general secretary for administration; Chezzy Chibuye (Luapula), deputy general secretary for legal and Kawilila Kachinga (Northern) as national treasurer.

National trustees include Dilema Kapalu (Copperbelt), Judith Shawa (Central) and Jones Chirambo (Southern).