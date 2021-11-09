We need stern action on Auditor General’s reports

Dr Dick Chellah Sichembe, the Auditor General of the Republic, says without effective checks and balances and consequences for wrongdoing, Zambia will never have resources to develop.
He also says lack of accountability and transparency negatively affects national development and ultimately the standard of living of the citizens.
Dr Sichembe adds that the Office of the Auditor General provides checks and balances on how public resources are utilised by those given the responsibility to do so.
“In this regard, the office provides assurance to the citizens of Zambia on whether their resources are being utilised for the intended purpose and are being utilised economically, efficiently and effectively. Without effective checks and balances and consequences for wrongdoing, the country will never have resources to develop,” warns Dr Sichembe. “The President emphasised on the need to cut all wastage especially in the procurement of goods, services and works by ensuring that the goods, services and works are procured at the right price, with the right quality and delivery at the right time. This cannot be achieved without transparency and accountability.”
Mike Paul says, “Trust, honesty, humility, transparency and accountability are the building blocks of a positive reputation. Trust is the foundation of any relationship.”
About transparency, Julian Assange put it aptly when he noted that, “Transparency in government leads to reduced corruption.”
While Linda Reinstein observed that, “Without responsibility, accountability and transparency – no one is safe.”
It is said one is free to make whatever choice they want, but you are not free from the consequences of the choice. Every year the Auditor General’s reports reveal wastage, thefts and malpractice but hardly are public officers punished. As a result, the Auditor General’s reports have been rendered an academic exercise. As Dr Sichembe has warned, without effective checks and balances and consequences for wrongdoing, the country will never have resources to develop. People in government, those in the Civil Service, when found wanting must face the consequences of their misconduct. Abuse of State resources cannot be identified, made public but culprits are not made accountable. Looking the other way opens the door for everyone to mischief. It is time the Auditor General’s reports are acted on. We cannot carry on with a situation or conduct where it seems the Auditor General’s reports have become an annual event that everyone hears and looks at and it ends there. Despite pleas from stakeholders that culprits be punished, we are yet to see one facing the law. Could it be that there has never been any action because most of the culprits are politicians and well connected top civil servants? Is that the reason there has never been any political will to follow it up beyond announcements and public comments – or even to strengthen the law?
As Louis Brandeis warns, “Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.”
All power, as Benjamin Disraeli put it, is a trust that we are accountable for its exercise.
While Dorman Bridgeman Eaton stressed that, “Public office is a public trust, the authority and opportunities of which must be used as absolutely as the public moneys for the public benefit, and not for the purposes of any individual or party.”
There will be long-fingered characters in any government and as a deterrent or remedy whenever naughtiness is identified, it must be punished.
The UK’s Institute of Government notes that, “Strong accountability matters – and when it works, it benefits everyone. It enables people to know how the Government is doing, and how to gain redress when things go wrong. It ensures that ministers and civil servants are acting in the interests of the people that they serve. Accountability is a part of good governance, and can increase the trustworthiness and legitimacy of the state in the eyes of the public. At its heart, accountability is about a relationship between those responsible for something, and those who have a role in passing judgement on how well that responsibility has been discharged. When accountability works well, it enables a degree of feedback between the Government and the public that it serves. While strong accountability is not a panacea for solving the numerous challenges that government faces in a complex environment, it can improve government. It generates incentives for responsible individuals to act in the interests of the public. Sometimes this means that ‘heads must roll’ following a major failure; but a healthy system of accountability also promotes improvements in how government works. This should include: proportionate rewards for good performance; proportionate sanctions for failure; a greater degree of learning than the current system contains and support for responsible individuals to develop, so that they are able to innovate and take appropriate risks…”
We are tired of hearing sentiments about the Auditor General’s reports, let’s see culprits being punished. Since the new dawn government has come with so much emphasis on accountability, it’s time to stiffen the law and teach some people a lesson.
