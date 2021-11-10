CAZ SEEKS MORE WOMEN CYCLISTS

CYCLING Association of Zambia (CAZ) president Andrew Chibuye says his executive will come up with programmes that will encourage more women to take part in the sport.

Chibuye says the association is concerned that most of their events had low participation from women despite all efforts put in place.

He promised to have more women cyclists in the next calendar in different categories, adding that the association would engage clubs to increase on the number of women.

In the last three CAZ races, only six women have taken despite having many slots reserved for them.

“It’s a concern but we are happy with how the ladies have performed so far. If you look at the time trail race and national road race championship, we had three ladies and they performed well and the last event we had we had again three ladies but not the ones we had last time due to their commitments,” Chibuye told The Mast in an interview. “Otherwise, we are going to make sure that we have more women participation, come next year. The plan is to engage our affiliates to come up with programmes to attract more women at their clubs. As an association, we just continue creating an enabling environment for them (clubs) to come for the national races that we are going to put up because next year will be massive and we need more women to join the sport.”

And Infinitude Racing Cyclist Sarah Jacobs said she would love to see more women take part in the sport.

“It was good to take part in the last event of the year and I haven’t been in a race for a while, so it was really nice to get out there and it was really tough,” said Jacobs. “Unfortunately, we were only the three of us in the last race. It’s very sad and I would love to see some of the ladies out there to get more involved in the sport because they will love it. The sport has been quite for some time but I have seen change, competitions coming up and this we encourage more women to join the sport.”