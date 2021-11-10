Crooks from PF regime should not celebrate yet – Kawana

THE UPND Alliance says crooks, from the fallen PF regime, who feel they have escaped justice should not celebrate yet.

Alliance media director Thabo Kawama featured on ZNBC TV Sunday Interview programme and described the 2022 national budget as an empowerment one.

Kawama was asked about what he thought about the government’s inertia to move in to arrest those who allegedly stole government resources and whether corruption commentary is meant to simply whip up people’s emotions.

“These things are there and they are being thoroughly investigated. A time is coming very soon when people will begin to answer for what they did,” Kawama said. “You have already seen the trend. They are now trying to whip a tribal card at it and say ‘it’s specific people, of people belonging to a specific region in our country who are being targeted.’”

He, however, stressed that such pretext by the corrupt would not save them.

“They can smell the coffee that the law enforcement agencies are catching up with them. Remember the directive His Excellency gave the law enforcement agencies that they ought to investigate and do a thorough job,” Kawama noted. “The days of them arresting suspects and keeping them days on end in custody, without taking them to courts, because they are still investigating, the President said ‘you can’t do that.’”

He indicated that once law enforcement agencies establish a prima facie case against any suspect, they would move in and effect an arrest and take a suspect to court.

“So, right now there are a lot of people who feel free, despite having done a lot of wrong and they believe that they have gotten away with it. But wait! We’ll catch you bamambala (crooks),” Kawama stressed.

About next year’s national budget, Kawama said: “it’s an empowerment budget; this is a budget that has taken away monies from centre – Lusaka – right into the constituencies.”

“This is a budget that has told the people of Zambia that ‘this is your money. This is your country.’ Decentralisation has been nothing but lip service from previous regimes. But this has now made the issue of decentralisation a practical issue and the people can now touch the money,” he explained. “So, it’s a budget that takes development to the people, [so that] they chart their developmental agenda.”

Asked if decentralising in K25.7 million worth of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was not equivalent to decentralising corruption to the constituencies, Kawana countered.

He said only the corrupt that have previously benefited by centralising resources were skeptical about resources being taken to the people.

“Remember that CDF is not handled by an office – it is handled by a committee consisting of various stakeholders. So, there is enough checks and balances to ensure that money is not embezzled and end up in wrong hands,” Kawana said. “Those who have previously been very corrupt and have benefited by the money being centralised, for example in Lusaka, now feel that their activities have been curtailed and want to cast aspersions that ‘this won’t work.’ We are not decentralising corruption. We are simply empowering the people and the people are there on guard. There will be no corruption at that level.”

He further explained that what the UPND Alliance is doing to those who are raising a red flag about decentralising huge sums of money to constituencies is to also raise another red flag to them.

“[We are saying] ‘well, knowing your habits, if you dare try to go down there and try to do what you were doing when the money was in Lusaka, you’ll be caught up and the law will not spare you,’” he said.

On how people who are not in government could steal public money, Kawana responded that: “they did it when they were not in government when money was in Lusaka.”

“They are called tenderpreneurs! They work in cahoots with people in government offices, cook documents and they end up with the tenders and they supply what we call umwela (air) where they are paid for things that they didn’t supply,” said Kawana. “They got used by conniving with unscrupulous, corrupt officials and they were paying themselves huge chunks of money – in millions. But it will not happen under this new dawn administration! It will be frowned upon if you are found in such activities, under this administration.”