HH, TREAD CAREFULLY…get rid of some divisive leaders before it’s too late – Mtayachalo

CHAMA North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo says President Hakainde Hichilema should rise above tribal and regional considerations in making appointments so that his government can truly be inclusive.

He also urged President Hichilema to “tread carefully between now and 2026 and should get rid of some divisive leaders who maybe surrounding him before it will be too late to make amends”.

In a statement, Mtayachalo stated that those who continue to use tribe as a trump card should know that their days are numbered.

“It’s unfortunate that over the years now Zambia is a deeply divided nation on ethnicity lines as evidenced from recent general election results and some statements from politicians. Therefore, there is need to unite the country and as such the buck stops at the President to rise above tribal and regional considerations in making appointments so that his government should truly be an all-inclusive one not a window dressing exercise,” he stated. “However, tribal and regional voting may soon be discarded because of the way the people voted in PF strongholds who gave President Hakainde Hichilema very good votes although Southern, North Western and Western provinces voted overwhelmingly for the UPND. Therefore, those who think they can continue to use a tribe as a trump card, their days are numbered.”

Mtayachalo stated that the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda did his best to bring the country together through the One Zambia One Nation motto.

“Dr Kenneth Kaunda remains my inspiration because KK united this country under the umbrella of One Zambia One Nation. Maybe, probably, his roots are traced from Malawi but some of the leaders who came after him started diluting the One Zambia One Nation notion by sowing seeds of tribalism and regionalism which is very retrogressive,” he stated. “Above all corruption must be fought aggressively without having sacred cows because it is the number one enemy as it is unacceptable that despite being endowed with abundant natural resources, Africa still houses the poor of the poorest such that the majority of our people cannot have access to basic needs such as water and sanitation and decent shelter just to mention but a few.”

Mtayachalo stated that President Hichilema has an opportunity to make a difference by fulfilling campaign promises.

“My advice to president HH is that God has given him an opportunity to make a difference so that he can prove himself and ensure that most of the things he said during election campaigns are fulfilled if the people of Zambia have to trust politicians,” he stated. “President Hakainde must say no to old norms because some people may give him wrong advise. President Hichilema won these elections because the people even in PF strongholds voted for him and as such, he must not betray them because tables can be turned upside down in 2026.”

Mtayachalo appealed to President Hichilema to avoid making promises that cannot be attained in view of the current status of the economy which is in troubled waters because of COVID-19 and the high foreign debt portfolio.

“President Hichilema must also reduce on making public statements unnecessarily because the tongue can sometimes build or destroy and a good example is when the late president [Levy] Mwanawasa is alleged to have said bembas stink. His opponents successfully exploited it against him and if it was not because of Eastern Province voting for Mwanawasa, Mr [Michael] Sata could have actually won in 2006 because Bemba regions rejected him outright. As such HH should tread carefully between now and 2026 and should get rid of some divisive leaders who maybe surrounding him before it will be too late to make amends,” he stated.

Mtayachalo stated that corruption, nepotism and tribalism are a hindrance to Africa’s developmental agenda.