How to identify fake medicines

Fake medicines are very difficult to detect as the people who illegally manufacture them usually make them appear like genuine medicines, as such test equipment is required to identify them.

Such medicines are internationally referred to as falsified medicines. They usually contain no active drug, wrong active drug or wrong amount of correct active drug. Imagine buying a medicin, thinking it is coartem, yet it contains no coartem, or less/more amount of coartem or it contains another drug! Taking such a medicine would worsen malaria as you will not be cured, increased side effects due to higher dose and even death. As a consumer, you may not have the testing equipment to identify the medicine, however, the following tips can help you identify a genuine drug and report a suspected fake one:

Step one: examine the package

Visually checking the package for the following signs:

If the package appears suspicious or different from what you previously bought.

For containers that come with a seal, ensure that it is not broken.

Any spelling mistakes, abnormal text styles, print shading and grammatical errors.

Check that the expiry date, batch number and name of the manufacturer information on the package match with what is in the package insert and bottle.

Check if the manufacturer’s address can be traced by ensuring that the exact location of the company is printed and not just the name and country.

Check if a registration number assigned by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) is properly printed or it appears to be tampered with. The number is usually written in the following format XXX/XXX e.g 149/001 and can be verified through the register provided on the ZAMRA website.

Step two: Examine the medicine:

Again, visually examine the tablets, capsule, syrup etc for the following:

Ensure that the medicine is not discoloured or has unusual smell.

Check for inconsistency in shape, size, shading and so forth.

If the medicine is in powder form, ensure that it has not hardened, no swelling or growth of fungi like.

Check that the medicine has not broken into pieces or has excessing powder in the container.

Step three: Report any suspected fake medicine.

If most of the above apply to the medicine in question, report any suspicious medicines for further investigation to ZAMRA. This can be done through email, mobile app, phone call or in person.

With the increased use of the internet and social media, these platforms can be used to market and sell fake medicines. Avoid buying medicines online and only buy medicines from registered Pharmacy outlets. As a consumer, you should be cautious of the following:

Websites that do not display the company physical address or landline.

Spam emails advertising medicines.

Website or social media advertising sell of prescription only medicines without a prescription.

Low priced medicines as counterfeiters can bait clients by giving less expensive prices.

This article was contributed by Billy Chabalenge.