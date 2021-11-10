Make computer studies a standalone department in schools, urges NAQEZ

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has requested the Ministry of Education to make computer studies a standalone department in schools.

Commenting on the formation of the Computer Studies Teachers Association of Zambia (COSTAZ), executive director Aaron Chansa said the association had come at a critical time when Zambia was being pushed into becoming a knowledge-based society.

Chansa said it was also a time when many nations were using ICTs as tools for education and for expanding national economies.

“Apart from providing a special platform for upskilling teachers of computer science in schools, colleges and universities, we urge the new association to strongly advocate for an ICT policy in education. We need this policy to sit as our guide for computer studies in schools. Government will do very well to craft this policy as quickly as possible,” he said in a statement. “As NAQEZ, we pledge to partner with COSTAZ to push for a one computer, one child policy in Zambia. We cannot allow the current situation where the average computer/pupil ratio is at one computer against 200 pupils. We need thousands of computers to be sent to schools, especially rural schools where the computer narrative is still mysterious.”

Chansa said very few learners in rural areas have ever touched a computer in their school life.

He said NAQEZ fervently believed that the time the school system shall practically embrace computer studies at early grades, Zambia would become a center of innovations and inventions.

“How will this country realise the 2030 Vision when some children are clearly being left behind? We refuse to believe that government cannot buy computers and solar panels for remote schools,’’ said Chansa. ‘’We further request the Ministry of Education to make computer studies a standalone department in schools. This subject is too important to sit under mathematics department. NAQEZ encourages all Computer Studies teachers in Zambia to unite around COSTAZ and make sure that they collectively help to improve the terrible computer studies situation in Zambia.”