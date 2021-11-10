Newa didn’t resign, he was expelled – Musa

THE Democratic Party on the Copperbelt Province has fingered its former provincial chairman, Moses Newa, as being among those who want Harry Kalaba not to continue as the party’s president.

Last Wednesday, The Mast reported that Newa had resigned and joined the governing UPND.

Announcing his resignation, Newa said there was no time to waste in a party of confusion.

“Today, I have come to officially make it known that I can’t belong to a party of confusion. It is a blessing that we have the new dawn government,” said Newa. “Zambia could have collapsed to the end if PF was allowed to continue after August 12, 2021. The people were under bondage by the brutal PF regime. They should never be given any chance!”

Reacting to Newa’s ‘resignation’, Copperbelt Province DP youth chairman Richard Musa told The Mast that: “Mr Newa was expelled from DP in June this year because of the activities that he involved himself in.”

“Among them, he had started selling our members to the PF. As this information was communicated to him, he was asked to exculpate himself. But he decided that awe naleka (no! I have stopped’),” Musa said. “In that regard, there’s even a recording of one of our candidates from Kantanshi Constituency in Mufulira confirming the meeting he (Newa) was having with the PF members.”

He added that Newa also started brewing confusion in the DP.

“And he is among a clique of individuals who are up to frustrating the efforts of president Harry Kalaba and the general membership, both on the Copperbelt and at national level,” noted Musa.

“So, I would say these are the same people who are making some noise to say Harry Kalaba is not the president of the party. He is part of that group! Whatever he says shouldn’t be taken seriously because…The man did not resign; he was just expelled from the party for gross misconduct and misappropriation of funds for the party.”