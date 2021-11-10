Parents, take your children for check-up this Child Health Week

[By Stanslous Ngosa]

A child’s health is the foundation of all growth, development and a strong determinant of future well-being.

Child growth and development include not only physical growth, but also other important aspects such as cognitive (learning and thinking), social and emotional growth. According to the World Health Organisation’s “Nurturing Care Framework”, optimal child growth and development require supportive and caring environments which include provision and access to good and responsive caregiving, safe environment, opportunities for early learning and of course, health and nutrition.

The government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Ministry Health, works with various collaborating partners to provide healthcare that targets covering all children without leaving any child behind under any circumstances. As such a number of programmes are in place to address all needs of child health. One strategy is the biannual event dubbed Child Health Week held every year in June and November each year. The Chill Health week is dedicated to enhanced provision of unconditional and free health and nutrition services in all the 116 districts of Zambia through the respective provincial and district health offices.

Various child health services are provided and these include providing Vitamin A to children aged 6 months to 5 years; and deworming tablets to children from the ages of 12 months to 5 twice a year in June and November. Vitamin A is provided as a supplement and serves to provide added benefits as it promotes healthy growth. Other Child Health Week services are child vaccinations, screening for malnutrition, provision of insecticide treated mosquito nets to protect them against malaria, among others. The desire of the Ministry of Health is to provide services as close to the family as possible, and this is made even more possible during the CHWk where outreach and door to door service delivery modes are employed to reach the women and children in the communities where they are most needed.

Child health services during the child health week do not only end at under five children, but also include services that target older children, 14 and 15-year-old girls to be specific, with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine which is targeted against cervical cancer, the commonest cancer in women in Zambia.

The first round was conducted successfully in June 2021 round amidst the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and under strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

This is the scenario that is expected during the 2021 second round of Child Health Week, which will run from 22 to 27 November 2021. Again, mothers, fathers and all caregivers are urged to ensure that children are taken to receive the child health and nutrition services. This time around, the Ministry of Health plans to provide the measles and rubella vaccines to all children in an effort to prevent measles and rubella, as well as the polio vaccine to prevent the dreaded polio disease in some districts which are at risk of polio outbreaks. Eligible girls who missed their HPV vaccine during the first round will not be left out, and are urged to ensure they receive the vaccine during this period as well.

Children who may have missed their routine vaccinations and growth monitoring and promotion will be given an opportunity once again to “catch up” and benefit from these life-saving services. Other services include HIV test & treat; and follow up of HIV exposed babies and cross cutting health promotion activities.

The call of the Ministry of Health is that everyone needs to do whatever they can to ensure children grow up well without having to suffer any form of malnutrition or preventable ill health.

Parents and caregivers are therefore urged to heed the call and ensure that that they take their children for Child Health week activities.

The author is head of media relations at the Ministry of Health