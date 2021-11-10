PLEASE let there be no Christians for Hichilema, says President Hakainde Hichilema.

In a statement read on his behalf by defence minister Ambrose Lufuma at the Christian United for National Economic Transformation Summit at Mulungushi international Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday, President Hichilema challenged the Church to take back its place and a moral compass of the nation.

“I am calling for the Church to take back its place and a moral compass of our nation, to guide the nation towards love, justice and unity – to be able to call out a wrong a wrong and a right a right,” he said.

President Hichilema assured Church leaders that when it comes to the pursuit of practical Christian living in his government they would find a resolved partner.

“I am calling on the Church that it shall not be compromised on account that its leaders desperately need handouts from politicians for survival. Please, let there be not Christians for Hichilema but rather let there be Christians for Jesus,” he said. “When it comes to the pursuit of practical Christian living I assure the Church leadership in Zambia that in my government you will find a resolved partner.”

Quoting Isaiah 58, President Hichilema wondered how one would call Zambia a Christian nation when some of its conduct is at odds with dictates of the Word of God.

“How can we leaders in Christian nation preside over the kind of injustices our nation continues to witness under subsequent regimes? How could government officials in a country prophesying to be a Christian nation call for prayers and reconciliation every 18th of October but still go on to preside over violence, corruption and other injustices against citizens for the rest of the year? One day you come together to pray and reconcile but the rest, 364 days are full of injustices,” he wondered.

President Hichilema further wondered why majority of Christian leaders remained silent when some of the country’s leaders blatantly propagated ethnic division.

He also asked why some Zambians are concerned that the ministry of religious affairs has been merged into another ministry when the same citizens did not seem bothered by the injustice subdued out against the Zambian people.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible said all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, none is holy. Not one but as much as this is true of each and every one of us, its’ also true of our nation Zambia. We are by far not a perfect nation,” said President Hichilema. “What we are is a nation still working our way towards becoming more and more like Christ Jesus. We still have a lot of work to do and we need the grace of God and as such it is vital that the nation time and again pause and have an honest reflection of our walk with God. We must never pretend that all is well or else we risk becoming hypocrites.”