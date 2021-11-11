Climate issues are seen everywhere, says Hultgard

SWEDISH Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgard has hailed Zambia and her country for signing some commitments on working against deforestation at the on-going climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking when she called on the Mayor of Chipata George Mwanza, Ambassador Hultgard said climate issues have been felt across the globe.

“The topics that you raised are important but some of them are relevant to the globe. We are talking about climate and climate issues are seen everywhere and I think it was a very important step that was taken by both Zambia and my country to sign one of the commitments made at the climate conference that is taking place in Glasgow right now, on working against deforestation,” she said.

Ambassador Hultgard said her country supports Zambia’s health sector.

She said Sweden was hoping to contribute in the area of essential medicine, maternal and reproductive health.

Ambassador Hultgard said she was hopeful that Chipata mayor would achieve a lot in his leadership because of the zeal and passion he has on various issues.

And during her visit to Mwami border post between Zambia and Malawi, Ambassador Hultgard called for increased trade between Zambia and Sweden.

“I think it’s better to get a better appreciation of the borders and get a better understanding about how hard or difficult to conduct trade. There is a number of trade agreements in place to facilitate trade between the different countries. Given that Zambia is land linked, it is very important for Zambia to develop trade export and imports efficiently to be able to reach the major ports,” said Ambassador Hultgard.

And Mwanza said Chipata is faced with several challenges to do with waste management and limited trading spaces for marketeers especially the youths and the women.

He also provided strategies on how to tackle challenges like construction of a modern market, afforestation and empowering youths and women in various sectors.

Mwanza said the local authority was also looking at growing its revenue.

“For us to provide services to our people, we need to have enhanced revenue. Now our properties in the city, below 30 per cent of these properties are captured meaning that those are the only ones that pay owners’ rate,” he said. “Our aspiration is to look at resources so that we can be able to capacitate our city planning department and variation department to recapture properties. That way people will be able to pay owners rate.”

Mwanza said the council wants to revisit its database on the revenue aspect which was done many years ago.