Hakainde has certainly rattled the clique’s nest

JACK Kalala says President Hakainde Hichilema has rattled the nest of the clique, hence the deliberate twisting of his statement at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport last Saturday.
“The President has indeed rattled the nest of the clique. And indeed, this clique exists. It’s not happy that the new dawn government has taken the money directly to the people, from Lusaka,” says Jack. “You see, these people were getting contracts in Lusaka and they were getting paid without even doing those contracts. You see! But now they have lost a source of income because the President has dribbled them. So they are very unhappy. And that’s why they are complaining. You see, they want to paint the President black.”
On arrival from the UK, in response to a journalist’s question, President Hichilema said those criticising his decentralisation programme were a clique of thieves who have benefitted from government since independence.
“You have to be careful when you ask questions of ethnicity. First, you must start from the premise that all Zambians are entitled to jobs. And we must not make an issue because that’s a human right. You’re entitled to be a journalist, that’s why you’re a journalist. Are you a tribalist because you’re a journalist in government? You’re not,” said President Hichilema. “That’s mischief by the tribalists, the hegemonists who don’t want this country to be run by anyone else other than a clique of thieves. And I call them a clique of thieves because they’ve been feeding off public resources from independence. And they don’t think that someone else, other people, can run a country in a better way to redistribute jobs, to redistribute resources. This is what a colossal mind does. It doesn’t bother me at all, but it’s just to put things right…”
Jose Marti once noted that, “Mankind is composed of two sorts of men – those who love and create, and those who hate and destroy.”
And Meltem Demirors argued that, “Money has always been framed as a public good, one that must be stewarded by governments, when in fact, it is a private enterprise like any other which is fueled by personal agendas, regulation, and the quest for geopolitical hegemony.”
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a clique is: “a small group of people who spend their time together and do not allow others to join them.”
It is said that when you see your subordinates breaking off in clumps, it’s likely they are drawn to each other based on a common interest, work style, work location or personality. But what happens when those clumps turn into cliques? They seek to control everything according to their desires. First of all, they seek to seize authority in a subtle way so that they can have influence and execute their plans effectively. They use all their might to stump their presence in any given government. At election time, they read the mood and determine which line to toe so that whichever political party wins they quickly jump on board. And cliques usually ensure they make others feel alienated or excluded from the ‘inner circle’.
It is true that from 1964, Zambia has had a centralised governance system where at every given time there was a clique of elitists who benefitted from this set up. They have been there during every presidency, and they have dictated or hijacked things from Lusaka, including the development agenda.
If they did not find a way to influence policy or projects, they became contractors or were somehow closer to those projects and loans driving such.
And when they decide those projects, they also send their companies to these remote areas to execute these projects. In the end, the money ends up in their pockets; and that’s how they have survived until today.
One does not need to look further to agree with Hakainde’s concern. Just look at the lifestyle of some of these characters who have failed to live off government! Don’t you get surprised that there’s a group of people who are always found in higher echelons of power or ruling party. And these same people claim to be businessmen, entrepreneurs! Is it not true that there’s a clique of our citizens who without shame jump from one losing political party to the one that has formed government? And the reason? Is it not that they are tenderpreneurs?
Even those who have never worked in government, they have also been part of this clique by aligning themselves with politicians in order to have control over State resources and benefit from them. They are the ones who decide who should be appointed where and which part of the country should receive what development. This is not different from countries dominated by mafias and drug barons. The only difference is that most members of the clique we have had in Zambia and all over the world are highly educated and sophisticated. They never fail to exert their hegemony in whatever way they can – they have acquired means for survival from the government machinery. They have to ensure they benefit from every government that comes by making sugarcoated proposals and praises in order to be recognized. Once that existing President ignores them and focuses on the people, it annoys the clique. And they stand up to fight using all sorts of ways because their interests are threatened.
This is the clique whose nest Hakainde has rattled. They will make sure each time he pronounces a policy statement they find something to twist and try to turn the people against him. They are not doing it in national interest, but for themselves. They are certainly not happy that the poor people over whom they made their money are now going to have control over that money and liberate themselves. The poor will now have power to decide what projects they want; they will have power to decide which child from their community deserves a government bursary in college or university, and not some chap from Lusaka. This is where the fight against Hakainde is coming from. He has surely blocked the holes where honey has been coming from. This clique has been thriving on people’s poverty; it has been their major source of livelihood. And they will keep fighting Hakainde and his team for as long as the new dawn administration keeps on actualising decentralisation.
It is so disappointing that even those we knew as champions of anti-corruption and advocates of rural development have turned against the masses and joined the clique. Whether this is out of personal hatred for Hakainde or not, we don’t know. But what is clear is that they no longer espouse the basic fundamentals they have preached all their lives. Their voice for the poor has suddenly diminished – their true nature has come to the fore.
C Wright Mills reminds us about the nature of cliques: “By the power elite, we refer to those political, economic, and military circles which as an intricate set of overlapping cliques share decisions having at least national consequences. In so far as national events are decided, the power elite are those who decide them.”
And Madame Chiang KaiShek warns that, “Every clique is a refuge for incompetence. It fosters corruption and disloyalty, it begets cowardice, and consequently is a burden upon and a drawback to the progress of the country. Its instincts and actions are those of the pack.”
Indeed, Hakainde has rattled their nest and they will not rest until they secure victory for themselves. But his concentration should be not only on pleasing the masses but delivering real progress to the true community of Zambians, not a small group of hegemonic characters who seek to preserve their personal interests all the time. After all, the collective Zambian community is far more important than the elite few.
As M Scott Peck has correctly advised: “Community is and must be inclusive. The great enemy of community is exclusivity. Groups that exclude others because they are poor or doubters or divorced or sinners or of some different race or nationality are not communities; they are cliques–actually defensive bastions against community.”
