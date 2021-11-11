Inequality retards progress of our country – M’membe

THE persistent denial of equality to more than one-half of our country’s population is an affront to our collective human dignity, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe.

Dr M’membe noted that out of a Cabinet of 28 only five (17.86 per cent) were women.

“Out of eight nominated members of parliament only two are women. And only 14.5 per cent (24) of our members of parliament are women – 85.5 per cent (141) are men. This is painfully low, especially if one considers that women make up more than half of our population,” he said. “It is depressingly familiar to all students of history that endeavours to attain high ideals and noble objectives are almost invariably doomed to ultimate failure as a consequence of an eventual loss of motivation, the inability to overcome deeply entrenched barriers of traditional thought and habit, the power of vested interests, and division and disunity among those who had initially united themselves in the pursuit of these goals.”

Dr M’meme said only as women were welcomed into full partnership in all fields of human endeavour would the moral and psychological climate be created in which peace could truly emerge and progress be made.

He said a major obstacle to acceptance of the equality of women and men was the lack of a clear definition of the meaning of equality and the lack of understanding of how it applies in daily life.

Dr M’membe said the absence of a definition leads to the expression of conflicting and often hotly contested views, a retreat into sexual stereotypes, and the projection of one’s worst fears onto the situation.

He said it was clear that the implementation of the principles of the equality of women and men was not something that should be left to chance.

“It must result from promulgation of a clear vision of ideal community life, which forms a basis for…activity that is designed to create the future. Commitment to the ideal of equality gives rise to a determination to create a model community, one in which equality is truly practiced. Commitment to the ideal also gives inspiration and courage to pursue the steps required for change,” Dr M’membe said.

He said the achievement of full equality between the sexes, was essential to the progress and the transformation of society.

Dr M’membe said inequality retards not only the advancement of women but the progress of our country itself.

“The persistent denial of equality to more than one-half of our country’s population is an affront to our collective human dignity. It promotes destructive attitudes and habits in men and women that pass from the family to the workplace, and, ultimately to political life,” he said. “On no grounds, moral, biological, or traditional, can inequality be justified. The moral and psychological climate necessary to enable our nation to establish social justice will be created only when women attain full partnership with men in all fields of endeavour.”

Dr M’membe said the systematic marginalisation of women was a conspicuous and tragic fact of history.

He said restricted to narrow spheres of activity in the life of society, denied basic human rights, subjected to violence, and frequently treated as less human, women have been prevented from realising their true potential.

Dr M’membe said the damaging effects of gender prejudice were a fault line beneath the foundation of “our national life”.

He said much remains to be done.

“The achievement of full equality requires a new understanding of who are, what is our purpose in life, and how we relate to one another – an understanding that will compel us to reshape our lives and thereby our society,” said Dr M’membe. “This is the reality of the situation, and we must recognise it so that we can all – men and women – struggle against this inequality and injustice. We must be aware of the need to struggle against such holdovers from the past. And women must take the lead. I say this in the spirit of self-criticism we should all make. We should not forget that Lenin said that the proletariat cannot achieve final victory until it has achieved the complete freedom of women.”