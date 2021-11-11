Kasama road in dire need of attention, says Chanda

KANCHIBIYA Constituency PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda says the 210-kilometre Mpika-Kasama road through Kanchibiya district is in dire need of maintenance and rehabilitation.

In a statement yesterday, Chanda said the road was an important economic highway as it diverts traffic from the Great North Road which is Zambia’s gateway to East Africa, besides the TAZARA railway line.

“It goes without saying that Mpika-Kasama road deserves a tollgate considering the volumes of traffic,” Chanda said.

He noted that due to the dilapidated state of the Great North Road between Serenje and Chinsali, most truck drivers from East Africa have resorted to using the Mpika-Kasama road.

Chanda appealed to the government to consider heavily equipping the Road Development Agency (RDA) with necessary equipment to carry out maintenance works of key roads.

“It is also important to note that rehabilitation works on this road stalled early this year,” he said.

Chanda said carrying out maintenance works on key roads would also help to prevent situations where the government gets to spend huge sums of money to completely overhaul roads.

“Maintenance is cheaper and this calls for investing in necessary equipment,” said Chanda, a PF member of parliament.