PF doesn’t need rebranding, but disbanding – Mpundu

PF does not need rebranding but needs to be disbanded because it became a den of criminals, says party founder member Johnson Mpundu.

Mpundu, who tirelessly worked with Michael Sata in Ndola, said in its current form the PF can never be rebranded.

He said it is clear that the leadership that took over from Sata never meant well for the Zambian people.

Mpundu said the PF under Edgar Lungu become a club of playing without thinking of the people.

“To us who worked for the PF and saw it grow from a small party to forming government in 2011, it is painful to see what the PF came to be after the death if Michael Sata. For now, PF does not need rebranding but needs to be disbanded because it was a den of criminals. That is what Mr Lungu allowed the PF to become,” he said. “So when I hear people say PF should be rebranded, rebranded from what? First we need to deal with the criminals that stole people’s money. This is the rebranding that should come first. Let those who stole be brought to book and then rebranding will be done. You can’t talk of rebranding criminals.”

Mpundu said no PF top official should cry foul when they are investigated.

And the PF leadership on the Copperbelt is divided on who should take over as party president.

According to sources in the provincial executive, others want Kambwili while others are accusing him of having contributed to the PF loss.

“We can’t have ba [Mr] Kambwili as party president. That will be a very big mistake that we will make. Ba Kambwili has been sending people here on the Copperbelt to campaign for him. But what we have not forgotten is that Kambwili is the one who cost us the elections. The message of tribalism which he propagated did not help us in any way. We lost the election because of his bad mouth,” said a source. “We can’t move with Kambwili. The man can’t be trusted. In NDC he was not trusted. In the UPND Alliance he is was not trusted. Why should he be now trusted in the PF? Yes, he will claim to be a founder member but his character and conduct is un-Zambian. Ba Kambwili should never be anywhere near the rebranding of the PF.”

But other members feel Kambwili is the right man for the position of PF president.