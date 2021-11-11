Spiritual beliefs hinder Choma residents from getting Covid vaccines

SOME health personnel in Southern Province are reported to be shunning COVID-19 vaccines due to their spiritual belief that God is the greatest healer.

Responding to concerns from participants who wanted to know why only 30 per cent of health workers were vaccinated in the province at the launch of the Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) COVID-19 vaccine distribution project held at Mana Nest lodge in Choma, Southern Province principal nursing officer Linda Libingi said others were even discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

“We have noted that health care providers are shunning COVID-19 vaccines and are discouraging other people as well, no wonder so far only 30 per cent of health staff are vaccinated the entire province,” she said. “We engaged them as management; we carried out a research and most of them gave us personal reasons like their belief in God.”

Libingi said others responded that they were waiting to see what would happen to those getting vaccinations while some claimed that they had less time to get jabbed.

And clinical care specialist Dr Clive Banda admitted that the 30 per cent of health workers vaccinated was not good.

He said they were role models who could have been encouraging others.

“This meeting is important because it’s a learning point to us on some of your concerns. Indeed, ignorance of people about benefits of vaccines must be taken seriously,” said Dr Banda.

And officially launching the project on behalf of acting Southern Province health director Dr Namaani Moonze, Dr Banda said transparency was key in the provision of services.

“We have noted some mistrusts and little confidence from the members of the public with regard to Ministry of Health efforts, hence we are happy that independent stakeholders like TI-Z and others will be complementing our efforts,” said Dr Moonze.

A participant, Maggie Mbulo, disclosed that most people were not aware about the true benefit of getting vaccinated.

“Some say their relatives had COVID-19 and they got healed and then them never got it. Some still think it’s witchcraft killing people and not COVID-19,” explained Mbulo. “Some churches are discouraging their members from getting vaccinated, arguing that it is a sign of 666, no wonder they were giving cards.”

TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe pointed out that even if the organisation was not on the frontline saving lives in the manner health personnel were doing, it intended to play a part in ensuring resources meant for the COVID-19 response were safeguarded and protected from corruption and other forms of abuse.

“Under this project we are launching today of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, we will focus on monitoring the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines so as to contribute to the transparency and fairness of the process,” said Nyambe. “It is disheartening that even when people’s lives are at risk, certain individuals will engage in blatant corruption against the wider public good.”

The project will be implemented in six districts namely Chipata, Katete, Petauke, Choma, Livingstone, and Kazungula.