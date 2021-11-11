Under the New Dawn: why I travelled to celebrate Zambia’s 57th Independence Day Anniversary

[By Dr Elias Munshya]

After we elected the new government in August 2021, I returned to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to try and return to my normal pre-election routine. No matter how far we are from our native lands in Chiwempala and Milenge – Zambia is always in our hearts. And so, after a few weeks into my post-election new life – I thought it would be great to travel for the 57th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

The Friday when I landed, everything looked as usual. It was hot in Lusaka. After some rest, I then caught up with Mr Norman Chipakupaku, who promptly co-opted me into attending the independence eve celebration at the Lusaka Showgrounds. The guest of honour was her honour, the Vice-President, who led the celebration of “raising the Zambian flag”. This ceremony has now become a tradition for the military wings to organise. We were treated to some good music and entertainment from the defence forces choirs and the evergreen Amayenge. Quite unusual for me was to see the Amayenge waste no time in getting bodies moving. From their first note – it was the chorus with their gyrating dancing skills. The various defence forces choirs did not disappoint as well.

When Vice-President Mutale Nalumango took to the microphone, she emphasized the values we needed to promote as a people. These values include love and patriotism. When the time for the singing of the national anthem came, I was particularly encouraged to hear the national anthem sung in the seven local languages. Just a few weeks before this independence eve celebration, the powers that be had wanted to cook up a scandal when the then opposition party UPND tried to sing the anthem in the seven languages. In a sense, this independence eve celebration brought some closure. It was also quite redemptive – the new dawn had brought political redemption, and it was alright to sing the national anthem in the seven languages.

By the time we were leaving Lusaka Showgrounds, it was very late. We said our goodbyes to those who cared and left the grounds. Again, what was going through my mind was the freedom that had come upon the people of Zambia. The sense that we were now in a free country.

The following day, on October 24, 2021, Mr Chipakupaku and I found our way to the Freedom Statue at Kamwala to lay wreaths on that national monument. This is a yearly event presided by the President, the defence chiefs and ambassadors accredited to Zambia. There are no speeches given, and it is a very solemn occasion. After watching this event, I came to renew afresh my appreciation for the solemnity of the freedom struggle and the place that this our country must-have in all of our hearts. The thought that Zambians from all over the country put in the best they could and fought hard to bequeath us a free nation. This perhaps explains why when this our country needed our help, we had to respond and help. A very selfish clique of thieves had captured our country, and what is the best way to respond than getting involved in tangible ways to defeat the thieves? Our nation does not owe us; we owe it the very best of our energy and devotion.

Our trip from the Freedom Statue to State House was long and winding. But I could not help it to notice the smell of freedom. When we finally entered State House, it was such a surreal moment. With those steps came my thoughts of growing up in Chiwempala, dreaming of serving our country, playing a role in actualising the dreams of those who fought for our freedoms. Additionally, I had not stepped into the State House grounds since 1997, when I came as a delegate to the International Day of the African Child celebrations. I was a child then, but now I am an adult. I came to commemorate a children’s party in 1997, but in 2021 I had come to join hundreds of our people to celebrate our independence.

Then the President stood up. There were no speeches, except for short citations of those that were to be honoured. It was a mix of the ordinary person on the street and the bourgeoise of our political establishment. But no matter the highness or the lowliness of their stations in life – the honorees were united by one common thread – service to their country. Anderson Kambela Mazoka was honoured posthumously as the Grand Commander of the Eagle of Zambia. The same honours were previously given to VJ Mwaanga and Kenneth David Kaunda.

By the end of the events that Sunday, I walked out of State House with a renewed hope and vision for our country. The New Dawn’s first Independence Day celebration had gone well. A few days later I returned to Calgary. But my trip could not be without paying a personal courtesy call on the President – a humble leader with a strong opinion and passion for bringing fundamental changes to how Zambians do politics.

Zambia at 57 offers hope, and the new dawn is equal to the task.

Dr Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com