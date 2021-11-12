A poor, vulnerable population not good for democracy – Siabutuba

CIVIL Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) in Southern Province has challenged civil society organisations not to just sit and watch wrongs happening but stand for the people.

Meanwhile, Partner Siabutuba warns that “a poor and vulnerable population is not good for democracy because they just usually clap for services they are entitled to and politicians are taking advantage of such ignorance”.

Speaking at the CSPR media and CSOs training on debt monitoring held at Mana Nest in Choma, provincial coordinator Edina Kumwenda noted that many civil society organisaions neglected the people.

“Let’s not sit and watch but stand up for the people. We have a lot of things that have not been done yet we are there,” said Kumwenda on Tuesday.

She challenged civil society not to be toothless but bite for the benefit of the country.

Kumwenda said the objective of the training was to ensure the media and CSOs were involved in monitoring public debt to help people understand the implications of the decisions the government was making on their behalf.

But Mabbana Community executive director Emmanuel Mudenda said majority CSOs went quiet under the PF regime for fear of being beaten.

“We were scared of PF no wonder we went to sleep. It’s been long when some of us were battered, so we could not stand up against PF injustice. Otherwise, we knew what to do and say but PF was not a friendly regime,” said Mudenda. “And whenever you talk against government you would be labeled to be aiding the opposition. Some of us it’s been long when we were battered so going against PF was inviting harsh treatment.”

And Siabutuba said Zambians must feel ashamed for allowing the debt to grow under their watch during the PF tenure.

“It’s sad that the debt situation was allowed to degenerate to worse, depriving our future generations. It would have been better that as people talk about debt, the media and CSOs would be boasting to say they had put certain measures to curtail unnecessary borrowing other than just merely talking about debt now when it is already worse,” said Siabutuba. “A docile population is not able to claim its rights, and as such a poor and vulnerable population is not good for democracy because they just usually clap for services they are entitled and politicians are taking advantage of such ignorance.”

And a facilitator, Ellen Makinishi, said there was need to amplify voices in calling for government to be more transparent in issues surrounding debt.

Meanwhile, Collins Mumba, a co-facilitator urged the media and CSOs to pull in the same direction if progress was to be recorded in social protection.

“We are people that can change the story. We are powerful when united as media and CSOs,” said Mumba.

Siabalumbi Siamoongwa urged the government to look for alternative ways on how to tackle debt.

But Sipho Mwanza said the country could only develop if it moved away from handout mentality.

“We need to engage communities for them to understand the effects of borrowing. The country is failing to capatilise on newly discovered minerals like gold and emerald; money not going direct into national coffers but in individuals,” said Mwanza.