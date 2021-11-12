Investor ready to invest $560m into Kalungwishi hydro

LUAPULA Hydro Power project chairman Mumena Mushinge Mumena says an investor is willing to invest US$560 million into the development of Kalungwishi Hydro power project at Kalungwishi waterfalls.

Meanwhile, chiefs Mabumba and Chisunka (in picture) of Luapula have urged the UPND government to facilitate the development of the Kalungwishi hydropower station.

Briefing chiefs who had gone to Samu lya Moomba, Mushinge expressed happiness that traditional leaders were in support of the Kalungwishi hydropower project.

“We are your children, we are indigenous Zambians who want to see development in this country. It is there even in the Bible that no foreigner will come and develop your land, you have to develop the land yourself,” he said. “Whoever is going to come from outside will come simply because they want to make money. For us we have been fighting to get this [Kalungwishi hydropower] project off the ground from 2012. From the time PF came in with president Michael Sata, we had a lot of ‘in and out of court’…we’ve had even taken government to court which I think is not necessary.”

Mushinge appealed to the new dawn administration to facilitate the project as Luapula was “dying for development”.

“We have a lot of things that are produced in Luapula. Most of the manganese in Zambia comes out of Luapula. We have high grade manganese in Luapula but it is processed elsewhere,” he said. “With new electric vehicles, with the whole…changing from using fossil fuel for motor vehicles [to electric vehicles], everybody is trying to go the EV way and the main component of the batteries is manganese. [But here] your manganese is just being mined from Luapula and taken not even to Serenje, [but] mostly it is exported in its raw state to India, China and all that instead of adding value right there in Luapula and creating employment.”

Mushinge appealed to chiefs to support the Kalungwishi project which has been delayed for close to eight years.

He said there was “absolutely” no need to deny the project.

“We have an investor who is willing to pump in US $560m…” Mushinge explained.

He said the project was the only one of its kind that had incorporated chiefdoms and chiefs as shareholders.

“This is real empowerment not practiced within the power sector. We are showing an example and we want this to spread to the rest of the country where people investing in power, mining and any project of certain magnitude must always incorporate chiefdoms and chiefs so that people benefit from the wealth that is coming out of their ground,” said Mushinge.

Chief Mabumba expressed concern that the Kalungwishi power project had been delayed unnecessarily.

“If for 12 years one had been appealing for government assistance to help them develop the two provinces but the appeals have been falling on deaf ears, you begin to wonder that probably there is something sinister behind it. Because surely 12 years somebody is begging, he is getting clarification on certain issues so that the project can start [but] there was no positive response! You begin to wonder what could have gone wrong,” Mabumba said. “Now a delay of this kind! I would say the people of Luapula and indeed Northern Province have been sidelined in terms of development. No wonder when you come around, like where we went for that ceremony [Samu lya Moomba], you could see the difference between Luapula and Southern Province. I have gone as far as Chipata, I have seen a very big difference.”

Mabumba said there was balanced development in other provinces.

“And this is what would be our wish also that we should share similar development. When it comes to projects like this one, having been delayed for all these years, I would suggest that if at all there was something wrong, with the change in government – we are no longer with PF – we are not saying they didn’t do much; they did what they could but now we have a new dawn government in place with high expectations from our people,”he said.

Mabumba suggested that President Hakainde Hichilema and his government pay attention to the Kalungwishi hydro project.

He noted that President Hichiliema wants to see all chiefdoms and provinces developing.

Mabumba advised the project movers to “go and kneel before this President” to explain to him what they had gone through.

He said the President might find answers to the delay.

“It could have been deliberately delayed. It could have been that certain people had interests of their own to serve or maybe they could have found their own investor or were not in favour of the project itself,” said Mabumba. “But with the new government, with its hopes and aspirations for the people, I am sure if approached, it will make a change. I have listened very well to the new President, his thoughts, mind, he is calling for mindset change for everyone in the country. And to achieve this, we need to follow his mind as well. I am sure when approached there would be a positive result in favour of the Kalungwishi Hydro project.”

Chief Chisunka of Mansa said traditional leaders from Luapula want the Kalungwishi power project to “start as early as possible”.

“If there was something that was hindering this project, since we have a local investor, our own local investor and he comes from Luapula Province, we want to see to it that this project starts,” Chisunka said.

He said enhancing power in Luapula would also lead to employment creation.

“What brings industries is power, but we don’t have power. In my area that’s where Musonda Falls Power Station is and it just produces 10 megawatts but the river itself can produce more power,” Chisunka said.

He urged the government to reverse what the previous administration wanted to do to the project.