Let us end this abusive language – Maramwidze

THIS culture of insults, hate speech and abusive language point to the depth of insecurities amongst those that can’t engage, says Socialist Party women’s league coordinator Barbra Chekuda Maramwidze.

Maramwidze, who is also party central committee member, said the country needs real transformative change.

“Let us end this abusive language. One would have thought that with the elections now behind us that this country would set itself on a path of healing and on the One Zambia One Nation dream. But what we are witnessing and experiencing on many platforms speaks volume of the many challenges that lie ahead for our country,” she said. “What we see is a serious failure to discuss issues, disagree in a respectful manner but a resort to insults, to hate speech and abusive language. This culture of insults, hate speech and abusive language point to the depth of insecurities amongst those that can’t engage, can’t explain, can’t debate. This country needs real transformative change.”

Maramwidze said there was need for a leadership that guides the nation on key values of humility, respect, honesty, equity and solidarity.

“Those in the top political leadership positions and the country at large should rise up to the occasion and address these issue decisively,” said Maramwidze.