MWEPU, CHILUFYA UNAVAILABLE

BRIGHTON & Hove Albion midfielder Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu will miss the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia due to injury.

National team doctor George Phiri has confirmed the development.

Mwepu becomes the second player that was called for the back-to-back matches to be ruled out due to injury.

This is after Edward Chilufya was replaced with Kings Kangwa due to injury.

Mwepu sustained a hamstring injury in his side’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle and was withdrawn at halftime on Saturday.

“We have received all the foreign based players except the two; that is Enock Mwepu and Edward Chilufya. These have not come because of the injuries which they sustained during the games at their bases,” said Phiri.

“Enock Mwepu has an injury in one of the muscles – the hamstring, so he is unable to join us. Same with Edward Chilufya; they are receiving treatment from their bases and are unable to make it for these games which will take place soon.”

Mwepu also missed out on the October round of matches against Equatorial Guinea due to injury.

He was however part of the September 3 clash with Mauritania in Nouakchott on match day one and contributed a goal to help Zambia win 2-1, with the other goal coming from Prince Mumba.

The Chipolopolo host Mauritania on Saturday at National Heroes Stadium with the match kicking off at 15:00 hours.

All foreign based players summoned for the game have jetted in among them Patson Daka of English Premiership side Leicester, Fashion Sakala from Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, Emmanuel Banda (Djurgardens), Kings Kangwa, Evans Kangwa (both of Arsenal Tula), Lubambo Musonda (Horsens, Denmark), and Clatous Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco).

Others are Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune, South Africa), Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka-South Africa), Rally Bwalya (Simba SC, Tanzania) and Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo).