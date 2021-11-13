Oriental gives update on January 2022 boxing bouts

ORIENTAL Quarries Boxing Promotions operations manager Christopher Malunga says preparations for the WBC super bantamweight championship slated for January 29, 2022 have reached an advanced stage.

Oriental Quaries has lined up nine fights slated for Government Complex in Lusaka, among them a bout between former World Boxing Council (WBC) female bantamweight champion Catherine Phiri and Kudakwashe Chiwendire of

Zimbabwe.

The super bantamweight WBC championship between the Zambian and Zimbabwean pugilists is a 10-round bout.

The other fights for the day include Alfred Muwowo who will face off with Robert Kachiza of Malawi in a Flyweight international non-title eight-round fight.

Zimbabwe’s Charles Manyuchi will be challenged by Tanzania’s Saidi Mbelwa in an eight-round middleweight international non-title fight.

Other bouts will see Remmie Simbeye of Oriental Quaries battle it out with Grey Chimkwampulo of Malawi in a Lightweight international non-tittle eight-round fight.

He said the Zambian boxers were doing well in preparation for the WBC super-bantamweight championship.

Malunga further said the boxers were looking forward to fighting undercard for the WBC title fights.

“Take note that WBC is the biggest organisation in boxing followed by WBA and then WBO and IBA, so these are the most recognised titles in

boxing then followed by the rest,” said Malunga.

He said Oriental was looking for sponsorship in various packages which have so far been laid down.