There is a clique of people who believed they’re the chosen ones – Liato

AUSTIN Liato is pleased that Zambians have come together to override the interests of a small clique that believed that they will continue running Zambia “even in the next 50 years”.

Upon arrival from the United Kingdom last Saturday, President Hichilema was asked by a journalist when he would appoint permanent secretaries and police commissioners.

The President was also asked to react to his critics who are alleging that his anti-corruption fight is targeted at certain tribes.

President Hichilema responded that those criticising his decentralisation programme were a clique of thieves who are feeding off public resources from independence.

“You have to be careful when you ask questions of ethnicity. First, you must start from the premise that all Zambians are entitled to jobs. And we must not make an issue because that’s a human right,” President Hichilema said. “You’re entitled to be a journalist, that’s why you are a journalist. Are you a tribalist because you’re a journalist in government? You are not!”

He added that it was mischief by: “the tribalists, the hegemonists who don’t want this country to be run by anyone else other than a clique of thieves.”

“And I call them a clique of thieves because they’ve been feeding off public resources from independence. And they don’t think that someone else, other people, can run a country in a better way to redistribute jobs, to redistribute resources,” said President Hichilema. “This is what a colossal mind does. It doesn’t bother me at all, but it’s just to put things right…”

Once the President spoke, PF fanatics on social media platforms hyped his “clique of thieves” remark, and deliberately ‘misinterpreted’ it to mean that President Hichilema was referring to former presidents.

Reacting to the remarks, Liato, a former Kaoma Central member of parliament and an ex-labour and social security minister, said the “clique of thieves” phrase is deliberately being dramatised by certain quarters.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with what the President said. This is just an attempt by some people to derail him from real issues of running the nation,” Liato said in an interview. “First of all, let’s put things in context. The truth of the matter is that the President said we should be careful when we are talking about issues of ethnicity. I agree with that, because this nation is built on unity across tribes.”

He indicated that the President’s statement was very clear that there is a clique of individuals who are feeding on public resources from independence.

“It (the statement) had nothing to do with former presidents. In his statement he was talking about a clique of thieves,” he noted. “So, it’s clear for me that we should address the issue of the clique.”

Liato said everyone knows that President Hichilema had nothing against Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

“Because of KK’s free education policy, he (President Hichilema) was able to go up the university. I do not remember President HH fighting against president [Levy] Mwanawasa…” Liato noted. “You know that during the time of [Frederick] Chiluba, the President was in the corporate world. So, he has nothing to do with fighting former presidents. That’s mischief to allege that he is fighting former presidents.”

Liato continued and said: “we must put things in context; who doesn’t know that there are people who believed that or said that they are the ruling class of this country?”

“Who doesn’t know that there is a clique of people who believed that they were the chosen ones? Who doesn’t know that there are people who had it easy to have [public] contracts and business opportunities?” he said. “These things were given to the same clique or cartel! Who doesn’t know these things? These are the things that the President was referring to. It had to do with a clique of people who formed cartels to ensure that they achieve selfish gains.”

Liato emphasised that with his “clique of thieves” remark, the President was talking about people who are very keen to divide Zambians.

He regretted that instead of promoting unity in the nation, some people were preoccupied with promoting tribal disunity in Zambia.

“With that division, some people continue gaining in the process. I’m glad that President HH’s approach is to unite the country. Some people have been trying to encourage division and tribalism, but his (President Hichilema’s) approach is that we both belong to the same country,” Liato noted. “I’m glad with the youths because they have clearly demonstrated that they are not interested in the division of people like those referred to as the clique. But Zambians have come together to override the interests of a small clique that believed that they will continue running this country, even in the next 50 years.”

Liato still remembers some political elements that used to say: “‘we shall rule this country for the next 50 years.’”

“Where did they get this courage to say they shall be in power for the next 50 years? This is the hegemony that the President was referring to. The arrogance where you think that Zambians don’t deserve to determine their destiny!” said Liato.

“But the youths stood up [on August 12] and ‘we’ll determine the destiny of this nation.’ Many thanks to Zambians for loving one another, showing the real spirit of One Zambia One Nation. I thank God almighty for also prevailing on the affairs of our nation. As we fight many battles which affect our nation, it’s important that we put God first.”