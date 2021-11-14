BLAME THE POLITICIANS…for laziness, cadres’ clamour for appointments – Musokotwane

VETERAN politician Regina Musokotwane says adult politicians are to blame for the laziness among youths and Zambians who are clamouring for political appointments from President Hakainde Hichilema.

Musokotwane, a former Katombora UPND member of parliament, says President Hichilema wants to find the correct people for the right jobs in government.

Recently, told The Mast that under President Hichilema’s administration only hard workers would benefit while the lazy would not.

In an interview, Musokotwane said adult politicians abused the youths by engaging them in political violence and abuse of substances such as alcohol and drugs.

“Coming to what I said last time that the lazy ones will suffer and the strong ones will survive in this UPND administration, it can be looked at from the budget perspective. In that [2022 national] budget there are opportunities for groups of individuals and communities to progress and make it in life. So this budget for the very first time confirms my saying that the lazy ones will suffer and the strong ones will survive,” she said. “On cadres clamouring for jobs, the fault goes to adult politicians. We are the ones who used them to hacking each other, drinking too much beer and smoking too much marijuana. It is our fault because we wanted them to be in that state so that they don’t demand their rights. But now they have an opportunity to do what they want to their lives than the one they are living – that of drinking too much, hacking each other. The opportunities as I said are there for individual communities and groups through the CDF (Constituency Development Fund).”

On people’s concerns that President Hichilema is too slow in making government appointments, Musokotwane said “a lot of people are complaining that he is too slow but for me I think he is right because if he does haphazard things the very people are going to say he made a mistake”.

“If he does things faster and puts people in wrong places there are going to be so many wrong things that are going to come up and the very people who are saying he is too slow will say we knew he would not manage,” said Musokotwane. “For me let’s give him time. He wants to do things that he and Zambians will not regret in future. When he removes an employee, a government official, he must put one who must be better than the one removed otherwise there will be no need to remove that person.”